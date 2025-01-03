Vanta Bioscience Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.6
1.28
0.31
0
Depreciation
-1.25
-1.18
-0.57
0
Tax paid
-0.13
-0.31
-0.28
0
Working capital
-4.9
10.76
2.88
Other operating items
Operating
-5.68
10.54
2.33
Capital expenditure
9.88
5.17
5.11
Free cash flow
4.19
15.71
7.44
Equity raised
34.25
27.59
15.41
Investing
0
-1.5
4.5
Financing
4.33
2.97
3.68
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
42.78
44.78
31.03
