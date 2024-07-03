SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹40.12
Prev. Close₹42.22
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.63
Day's High₹44.3
Day's Low₹40.12
52 Week's High₹101.64
52 Week's Low₹37.01
Book Value₹31.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)26.64
P/E0
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.31
6.31
6.31
6.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.48
13.43
17.68
17.6
Net Worth
19.79
19.74
23.99
23.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
10.03
14.11
3.98
0
yoy growth (%)
-28.87
254.06
0
Raw materials
-0.81
-1.17
-0.32
0
As % of sales
8.15
8.35
8.09
0
Employee costs
-2.82
-4.93
-1.61
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.6
1.28
0.31
0
Depreciation
-1.25
-1.18
-0.57
0
Tax paid
-0.13
-0.31
-0.28
0
Working capital
-4.9
10.76
2.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-28.87
254.06
0
Op profit growth
-9.79
318.76
0
EBIT growth
-17.69
532.91
0
Net profit growth
-51.91
3,483.37
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
9.72
6.28
9.69
10.04
14.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.72
6.28
9.69
10.04
14.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.11
0.69
0.42
0.03
0.11
Managing Director
Dopesh Raja Mulakala
Independent Director
Padmanabhuni Venkata Appaji
Whole Time Director & CEO
Sadhanala Venkata Rao
Addtnl Independent Director
Yogeswara Rao Danda
Reports by Vanta Bioscience Ltd
Summary
Vanta Bioscience Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 29th April 2016 with the name Vanta Bioscience Private Limited. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Vanta Bioscience Limited on 17th March 2017.The Company is presently engaged in the business of Preclinical Activities. The Company provides risk assessment services for evaluating safety of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), excipients, extractable and leachables including pharmaceutical impurities resulting due to manufacturing process or due to degradation of product. The Company is established as a center of excellence for GLP toxicology and safety assessment offering services in India and across the globe. One of the major services of VBS is conducting variety of in vitro (cell, tissue and organisms) and in vivo (animal) toxicology studies for its diverse clients as per various regulatory requirements from across the world. Toxicology is a branch of biology, chemistry, and pharmacology concerned with the study of the adverse effects of chemicals on living organisms. It also studies the harmful effects of chemical, biological and physical agents in biological systems that establish the extent of damage in living organisms.The Company purchased preclinical CRO facility at Gummidipundi, Chennai from Kemin Industries South Asia Private Limited which was named as Vanta Bioscience (a toxicology division and commenced commercial activities in
Read More
The Vanta Bioscience Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹42.21 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vanta Bioscience Ltd is ₹26.64 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vanta Bioscience Ltd is 0 and 1.35 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vanta Bioscience Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vanta Bioscience Ltd is ₹37.01 and ₹101.64 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Vanta Bioscience Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -18.02%, 3 Years at -29.15%, 1 Year at -28.46%, 6 Month at -18.83%, 3 Month at -3.21% and 1 Month at -11.73%.
