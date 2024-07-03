Summary

Vanta Bioscience Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 29th April 2016 with the name Vanta Bioscience Private Limited. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Vanta Bioscience Limited on 17th March 2017.The Company is presently engaged in the business of Preclinical Activities. The Company provides risk assessment services for evaluating safety of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), excipients, extractable and leachables including pharmaceutical impurities resulting due to manufacturing process or due to degradation of product. The Company is established as a center of excellence for GLP toxicology and safety assessment offering services in India and across the globe. One of the major services of VBS is conducting variety of in vitro (cell, tissue and organisms) and in vivo (animal) toxicology studies for its diverse clients as per various regulatory requirements from across the world. Toxicology is a branch of biology, chemistry, and pharmacology concerned with the study of the adverse effects of chemicals on living organisms. It also studies the harmful effects of chemical, biological and physical agents in biological systems that establish the extent of damage in living organisms.The Company purchased preclinical CRO facility at Gummidipundi, Chennai from Kemin Industries South Asia Private Limited which was named as Vanta Bioscience (a toxicology division and commenced commercial activities in

