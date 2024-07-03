iifl-logo-icon 1
Vanta Bioscience Ltd Share Price

42.21
(-0.02%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open40.12
  Day's High44.3
  52 Wk High101.64
  Prev. Close42.22
  Day's Low40.12
  52 Wk Low 37.01
  Turnover (lac)0.63
  P/E0
  Face Value10
  Book Value31.35
  EPS0.02
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)26.64
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Vanta Bioscience Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

40.12

Prev. Close

42.22

Turnover(Lac.)

0.63

Day's High

44.3

Day's Low

40.12

52 Week's High

101.64

52 Week's Low

37.01

Book Value

31.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

26.64

P/E

0

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Vanta Bioscience Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

3 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Vanta Bioscience Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vanta Bioscience Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:03 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.35%

Non-Promoter- 30.64%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vanta Bioscience Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.31

6.31

6.31

6.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.48

13.43

17.68

17.6

Net Worth

19.79

19.74

23.99

23.91

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

10.03

14.11

3.98

0

yoy growth (%)

-28.87

254.06

0

Raw materials

-0.81

-1.17

-0.32

0

As % of sales

8.15

8.35

8.09

0

Employee costs

-2.82

-4.93

-1.61

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.6

1.28

0.31

0

Depreciation

-1.25

-1.18

-0.57

0

Tax paid

-0.13

-0.31

-0.28

0

Working capital

-4.9

10.76

2.88

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-28.87

254.06

0

Op profit growth

-9.79

318.76

0

EBIT growth

-17.69

532.91

0

Net profit growth

-51.91

3,483.37

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

9.72

6.28

9.69

10.04

14.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.72

6.28

9.69

10.04

14.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.11

0.69

0.42

0.03

0.11

Vanta Bioscience Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vanta Bioscience Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Dopesh Raja Mulakala

Independent Director

Padmanabhuni Venkata Appaji

Whole Time Director & CEO

Sadhanala Venkata Rao

Addtnl Independent Director

Yogeswara Rao Danda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vanta Bioscience Ltd

Summary

Vanta Bioscience Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 29th April 2016 with the name Vanta Bioscience Private Limited. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Vanta Bioscience Limited on 17th March 2017.The Company is presently engaged in the business of Preclinical Activities. The Company provides risk assessment services for evaluating safety of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), excipients, extractable and leachables including pharmaceutical impurities resulting due to manufacturing process or due to degradation of product. The Company is established as a center of excellence for GLP toxicology and safety assessment offering services in India and across the globe. One of the major services of VBS is conducting variety of in vitro (cell, tissue and organisms) and in vivo (animal) toxicology studies for its diverse clients as per various regulatory requirements from across the world. Toxicology is a branch of biology, chemistry, and pharmacology concerned with the study of the adverse effects of chemicals on living organisms. It also studies the harmful effects of chemical, biological and physical agents in biological systems that establish the extent of damage in living organisms.The Company purchased preclinical CRO facility at Gummidipundi, Chennai from Kemin Industries South Asia Private Limited which was named as Vanta Bioscience (a toxicology division and commenced commercial activities in
Company FAQs

What is the Vanta Bioscience Ltd share price today?

The Vanta Bioscience Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹42.21 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vanta Bioscience Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vanta Bioscience Ltd is ₹26.64 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vanta Bioscience Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vanta Bioscience Ltd is 0 and 1.35 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vanta Bioscience Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vanta Bioscience Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vanta Bioscience Ltd is ₹37.01 and ₹101.64 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vanta Bioscience Ltd?

Vanta Bioscience Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -18.02%, 3 Years at -29.15%, 1 Year at -28.46%, 6 Month at -18.83%, 3 Month at -3.21% and 1 Month at -11.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vanta Bioscience Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vanta Bioscience Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.36 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.64 %

