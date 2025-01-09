Vanta Bioscience Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

The Management Discussion and Analysis given below covers the key issues concerning the business carried on by the Company with respect to Industry Overview, Outlook, Trends, Opportunities,Threats & Risks.

Industry Structure and Developments:

An Overview of the company

Vanta Bioscience Limited ("Vanta or Company") is an emerging, full service preclinical contract research organization, operating out of Chennai, India. Vanta is established as a center of excellence for GLP toxicology and safety assessment.

Industrial Overview

Indian economy is one of the largest and fastest growing economies in the world. The Food &Agri industry is among the top three sectors in India that propel the Indian economy, which is predicted to experience further robust growth in the coming years. The pharmaceutical industry too is one of the primary economic drivers in India which currently is facing headwinds due to increased regulatory scrutiny and a slowdown in the US and a few other leading pharmaceutical markets globally. However undeterred, the Indian pharmaceutical industry shows a trend of increased spending on outsourcing compliance related testing needs and also an increased R&D spending to develop new drugs.

Whether it be the increasing focus on food safety and quality in the country, driven by FSSAI and quality conscious manufacturers and customers, or the regulatory challenges being faced by the Indian pharmaceutical industry, these trends create huge opportunities for food and pharmaceuticals testing and research services (both routine and sophisticated). Like in any business, these opportunities come along with challenges such as increased competition from more local and global players and insufficient number of skilled and trained human resources. Added to this is the unlevel playing field amongst the competition in terms of quality of services and the perceived value of the same by the customers. Healthcare spending is globally high, more now than ever, due to an increasing demand for more and newer medicines in emerging economies. Globally, the pharmaceutical industry continues to be under pressure to get more out of every dollar spent on new product development, and reduce the time between the concept to the product. Given the slow and low returns on investments, the companies look to focus more and more on specialty healthcare segments and products. Therefore, there is an increased demand for cost effective and quick R&D and manufacturing processes. Although India doesnt currently seem to be among the most preferred destination for outsourcing new R&D activities, the cost efficiencies it can deliver to the global pharmaceutical industry is undeniable.

Outlook:

Our Companys activities are guided by the principles of quality services, safety of its employees and business prudence. The Company would put all its efforts to achieve good results within its ambit.

The Company regularly focuses on increasing productivity and efficiency, cutting expenses, innovating services and profitable streams of Business. The Company endeavors to use its resources optimally and work persistently towards its set goals.

Internal Control System and their adequacy:

The Company has a well-defined internal control system that is adequate and commensurate with the size and nature of its business. Internal Audit department is put in place and adequate internal controls are established to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against any loss from unauthorized use or disposition and all the transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly. ERP based controls are in place.

Opportunities:

The following are the opportunities:

Our Company has also entered into exclusive tie ups to expand its business in the pre-clinical services sector in Greater China. The Company has also entered into non-exclusive agreements to cover the markets of Latin America (LATAM) and Asia Pacific (APAC) for Chemical and Agrochemical business. The recent scope enhancement of our GLP (especially the full scope of Phys-chem and other Toxicological studies, has opened up new revenue streams that are expectd to bear fruit the following quarter onwards. Strengthening FSSAIs oversight on food safety and quality. Global regulatory bodies emphasis on GLP, NABL, MHRL etc., compliance. Indian Health care sector, one of the fastest growing industry, is expected to advance at a CAGR of 22.87% during 2015-20 to reach $ 280 billion. Indian pharmaceuticals market is estimated to reach around $30 billion in 2015. The pharmaceuticals industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.89 % over 2015-20 to reach $ 55 billion. The number of ANDA approvals granted by US FDA increased from 109 in FY 15 to 201 in FY16 to the Indian companies.

Threats:

The following are the threats: Facilities are subject to client inspections and quality audits and any failure to meet their expectations or to comply with the quality standards set out in contractual arrangements, could result in the termination of contracts and adversely affects business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows. Significant disruptions of information technology systems or breaches of data security. Foreign exchange risks that could adversely affect results of operations. Political, economic or other factors that are beyond control may have an adverse effect on business and results of operations. Changing laws, rules and regulations and legal uncertainties in India, including adverse application of corporate and tax laws.

Challenges, Risks and Concerns:

Risks are inherent to any business. The opportunities compound challenges and vice versa. Risks are managed by your Company through a risk management process of risk identification, risk mitigation through risk reduction strategies & plans and continuous monitoring of the effectiveness of the risk mitigation measures to control them. Your company continues to strive to stay ahead on the competition curve through creation of new service opportunities, and its uncompromising commitment to quality, regulatory compliance and customer service. Discussion on Financial Performance with respect to Operational Performance: Key Performance indicators for the year under review is as follows: (i) details of significant changes (i.e. change of 25% or more as compared to the immediately previous financial year) in key financial ratios, along with detailed explanations therefor, including: (i) Debtors Turnover (100 days) (ii) Inventory Turnover (29 days) (iii) Interest Coverage Ratio (1.07 times) (iv) Current Ratio (1.18 times) (v) Debt Equity Ratio (0.87 times) (vi) Operating Profit Margin (%) (-0.61%) (vii) Net Profit Margin (%) (0.01%) or sector-specific equivalent ratios, as applicable.

(j) details of any change in Return on Net Worth as compared to the immediately previous financial year along with a detailed explanation thereof. Due to CIRP Process, the Company could not operate well, hence revenue have decreased compared to the previous FY resulting in -39% decrease in return on revenue.

Accounting Treatment and Financial Performance

The financial statements are prepared in compliance to the Accounting Standards as laid down under the provisions of section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The financial statements are prepared in compliance to the Accounting Standards as laid down under the provisions of section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013. Gross revenue for the year 2023-24 is Rs. 86055.78 (in thousands) and for the FY 2022-23 is Rs. 57963.24 (in thousands) and the Net Loss for the year 2022-23 stood at Rs. 42,354.81 (in Thousands) and for the year 2023-24 stood at Rs. 510.53 (in Thousands)

Segment wise or Product wise Performance

The Company is providing services of Testing and Contract Research in the fields of Clinical Research, Pre-Clinical Research, Biopharma services, Analytical Testing & Research and Environmental studies. Since the inherent nature of all these services are inter related and governed by similar set of risks and returns and operating in the same economic environment, segment reporting is not applicable. Accordingly, for reporting purposes, all these services are treated as single business and geographical segment. The said treatment is in accordance with Accounting Standard-17 Segment Reporting.