iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vanta Bioscience Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

42.21
(-0.02%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vanta Bioscience Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

10.03

14.11

3.98

0

yoy growth (%)

-28.87

254.06

0

Raw materials

-0.81

-1.17

-0.32

0

As % of sales

8.15

8.35

8.09

0

Employee costs

-2.82

-4.93

-1.61

0

As % of sales

28.15

35

40.42

0

Other costs

-2.49

-3.67

-1.02

0

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.9

26.05

25.62

0

Operating profit

3.89

4.31

1.03

0

OPM

38.78

30.58

25.85

0

Depreciation

-1.25

-1.18

-0.57

0

Interest expense

-2.05

-1.94

-0.19

0

Other income

0.02

0.1

0.05

0

Profit before tax

0.6

1.28

0.31

0

Taxes

-0.13

-0.31

-0.28

0

Tax rate

-22.26

-24.07

-91.33

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.47

0.97

0.02

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.47

0.97

0.02

0

yoy growth (%)

-51.91

3,483.37

0

NPM

4.68

6.92

0.68

0

Vanta Bioscience : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vanta Bioscience Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.