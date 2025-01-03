Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
10.03
14.11
3.98
0
yoy growth (%)
-28.87
254.06
0
Raw materials
-0.81
-1.17
-0.32
0
As % of sales
8.15
8.35
8.09
0
Employee costs
-2.82
-4.93
-1.61
0
As % of sales
28.15
35
40.42
0
Other costs
-2.49
-3.67
-1.02
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.9
26.05
25.62
0
Operating profit
3.89
4.31
1.03
0
OPM
38.78
30.58
25.85
0
Depreciation
-1.25
-1.18
-0.57
0
Interest expense
-2.05
-1.94
-0.19
0
Other income
0.02
0.1
0.05
0
Profit before tax
0.6
1.28
0.31
0
Taxes
-0.13
-0.31
-0.28
0
Tax rate
-22.26
-24.07
-91.33
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.47
0.97
0.02
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.47
0.97
0.02
0
yoy growth (%)
-51.91
3,483.37
0
NPM
4.68
6.92
0.68
0
