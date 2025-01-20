Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-29.02
Op profit growth
-9.68
EBIT growth
-17.06
Net profit growth
-55.97
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
39.3
30.89
EBIT margin
27.18
23.26
Net profit margin
4.47
7.22
RoCE
5.18
RoNW
0.47
RoA
0.21
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.71
1.6
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.27
-0.26
Book value per share
37.89
37.18
Valuation ratios
P/E
229.57
56.87
P/CEPS
-128.29
-342.56
P/B
4.3
2.44
EV/EBIDTA
34.22
16.65
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-23.9
-24.51
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
61.81
Inventory days
432.14
Creditor days
-209.98
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.27
-1.68
Net debt / equity
1.39
0.73
Net debt / op. profit
8.44
3.92
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-8.15
-8.33
Employee costs
-28.15
-35.87
Other costs
-24.37
-24.89
