Vanta Bioscience Ltd Key Ratios

40
(0.00%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:50:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-29.02

Op profit growth

-9.68

EBIT growth

-17.06

Net profit growth

-55.97

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

39.3

30.89

EBIT margin

27.18

23.26

Net profit margin

4.47

7.22

RoCE

5.18

RoNW

0.47

RoA

0.21

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.71

1.6

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.27

-0.26

Book value per share

37.89

37.18

Valuation ratios

P/E

229.57

56.87

P/CEPS

-128.29

-342.56

P/B

4.3

2.44

EV/EBIDTA

34.22

16.65

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-23.9

-24.51

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

61.81

Inventory days

432.14

Creditor days

-209.98

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.27

-1.68

Net debt / equity

1.39

0.73

Net debt / op. profit

8.44

3.92

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-8.15

-8.33

Employee costs

-28.15

-35.87

Other costs

-24.37

-24.89

