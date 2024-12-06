Vanta Bioscience Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the half year and year ended 31.03.2024 Vanta Bioscience Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the half year and year ended 31.03.2024 and to take note of the report of the Auditors on the same and other matters. The proposed meeting to be held today i.e. 17.07.2024 is now postponed to 19.07.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/07/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 19.07.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024) Submission of revised financial statements for the period ended 31.03.2024 pursuant to query from BSE regarding bifurcation of Trade Payables (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024)