iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vanta Bioscience Ltd Board Meeting

41
(2.50%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Vanta Bioscience CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Dec 20243 Dec 2024
Vanta Bioscience Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve conversion of unsecured loans from Promoters and others into equity shares and increase in the authorized capital as per requirement Outcome of Board Meeting held on 06.12.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.12.2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
Vanta Bioscience Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial statements of 30.09.2024 and to consider conversion of unsecured loans into equity shares Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14.11.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 06.09.2024 - Reappointment of Independent Directors, Secretarial & Internal Auditors and regarding 8th AGM of the Company
Board Meeting19 Jul 202410 Jul 2024
Vanta Bioscience Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the half year and year ended 31.03.2024 Vanta Bioscience Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the half year and year ended 31.03.2024 and to take note of the report of the Auditors on the same and other matters. The proposed meeting to be held today i.e. 17.07.2024 is now postponed to 19.07.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/07/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 19.07.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024) Submission of revised financial statements for the period ended 31.03.2024 pursuant to query from BSE regarding bifurcation of Trade Payables (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024)
Board Meeting1 Apr 20241 Apr 2024
Appointment of CS and Compliance Officer w.e.f 01.04.2024

Vanta Bioscience: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vanta Bioscience Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.