|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Dec 2024
|3 Dec 2024
|Vanta Bioscience Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve conversion of unsecured loans from Promoters and others into equity shares and increase in the authorized capital as per requirement Outcome of Board Meeting held on 06.12.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.12.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|Vanta Bioscience Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial statements of 30.09.2024 and to consider conversion of unsecured loans into equity shares Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14.11.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 06.09.2024 - Reappointment of Independent Directors, Secretarial & Internal Auditors and regarding 8th AGM of the Company
|Board Meeting
|19 Jul 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|Vanta Bioscience Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the half year and year ended 31.03.2024 Vanta Bioscience Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the half year and year ended 31.03.2024 and to take note of the report of the Auditors on the same and other matters. The proposed meeting to be held today i.e. 17.07.2024 is now postponed to 19.07.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/07/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 19.07.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024) Submission of revised financial statements for the period ended 31.03.2024 pursuant to query from BSE regarding bifurcation of Trade Payables (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Apr 2024
|1 Apr 2024
|Appointment of CS and Compliance Officer w.e.f 01.04.2024
