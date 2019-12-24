iifl-logo-icon 1
Vardhman Industries Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

1.52
(4.83%)
Dec 24, 2019|11:55:19 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

63.5

41.13

4.5

4.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.19

29.05

54.82

29.88

Net Worth

85.69

70.18

59.32

34.38

Minority Interest

Debt

0

13.57

18.71

22.37

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

85.69

83.75

78.03

56.75

Fixed Assets

26.59

21.98

22.17

22.79

Intangible Assets

Investments

14.14

14.24

14.52

14.46

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

28.89

42.57

28.52

18.37

Inventories

45.98

50.04

29.05

35.14

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

6.7

5.65

11.45

12.63

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.68

27.61

5.71

5.89

Sundry Creditors

-13.31

-28.98

-6.26

-33.26

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-12.16

-11.75

-11.43

-2.03

Cash

16.07

4.96

12.81

1.13

Total Assets

85.69

83.75

78.02

56.75

