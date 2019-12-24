Vardhman Industries Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
63.5
41.13
4.5
4.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.19
29.05
54.82
29.88
Net Worth
85.69
70.18
59.32
34.38
Minority Interest
Debt
0
13.57
18.71
22.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
85.69
83.75
78.03
56.75
Fixed Assets
26.59
21.98
22.17
22.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.14
14.24
14.52
14.46
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
28.89
42.57
28.52
18.37
Inventories
45.98
50.04
29.05
35.14
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
6.7
5.65
11.45
12.63
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.68
27.61
5.71
5.89
Sundry Creditors
-13.31
-28.98
-6.26
-33.26
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-12.16
-11.75
-11.43
-2.03
Cash
16.07
4.96
12.81
1.13
Total Assets
85.69
83.75
78.02
56.75
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.