Vardhman Industries Ltd Merged Quarterly Results

1.52
(4.83%)
Dec 24, 2019|11:55:19 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018Sept-2018

Gross Sales

16.52

21.07

14.79

19.02

22.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

16.52

21.07

14.79

19.02

22.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.02

0

0.06

0

0

Total Income

16.54

21.08

14.85

19.03

22.77

Total Expenditure

17.28

20.55

15.14

18.75

22.38

PBIDT

-0.74

0.53

-0.29

0.28

0.39

Interest

0

0

0.04

0

-0.11

PBDT

-0.74

0.53

-0.34

0.28

0.51

Depreciation

1.47

1.48

1.48

1.48

1.48

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.81

-0.19

-0.56

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.2

-0.95

-2.62

-1.01

-0.41

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.39

-0.24

-2.09

-1.79

-1.33

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.39

-0.24

-2.09

-1.79

-1.33

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.79

-1.2

-3.32

0

-0.52

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.89

7.9

7.9

7.9

7.89

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-4.47

2.51

-1.96

1.47

1.71

PBDTM(%)

-4.47

2.51

-2.29

1.47

2.23

PATM(%)

-13.31

-4.5

-17.71

-5.31

-1.8

