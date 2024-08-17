Vardhman Industries Ltd Merged Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2019
|Jun-2019
|Mar-2019
|Dec-2018
|Sept-2018
Gross Sales
16.52
21.07
14.79
19.02
22.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
16.52
21.07
14.79
19.02
22.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.02
0
0.06
0
0
Total Income
16.54
21.08
14.85
19.03
22.77
Total Expenditure
17.28
20.55
15.14
18.75
22.38
PBIDT
-0.74
0.53
-0.29
0.28
0.39
Interest
0
0
0.04
0
-0.11
PBDT
-0.74
0.53
-0.34
0.28
0.51
Depreciation
1.47
1.48
1.48
1.48
1.48
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.81
-0.19
-0.56
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.2
-0.95
-2.62
-1.01
-0.41
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.39
-0.24
-2.09
-1.79
-1.33
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.39
-0.24
-2.09
-1.79
-1.33
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.79
-1.2
-3.32
0
-0.52
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.89
7.9
7.9
7.9
7.89
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-4.47
2.51
-1.96
1.47
1.71
PBDTM(%)
-4.47
2.51
-2.29
1.47
2.23
PATM(%)
-13.31
-4.5
-17.71
-5.31
-1.8
