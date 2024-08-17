Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹1.52
Prev. Close₹1.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.52
Day's Low₹1.52
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹38.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.2
P/E0.4
EPS3.82
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
63.5
41.13
4.5
4.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.19
29.05
54.82
29.88
Net Worth
85.69
70.18
59.32
34.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
125.8
186.49
245.14
283.34
yoy growth (%)
-32.54
-23.92
-13.48
-29.21
Raw materials
-140.55
-167.28
-215.48
-249.76
As % of sales
111.72
89.69
87.89
88.14
Employee costs
-3.94
-2.4
-3.24
-5.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-36.54
-0.96
5
2.5
Depreciation
-5.92
-5.81
-5.86
-7.05
Tax paid
-1.46
0.38
-0.29
0.99
Working capital
-47.08
13.44
-9.44
-22.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-32.54
-23.92
-13.48
-29.21
Op profit growth
-325.08
-26.03
6.92
-30.24
EBIT growth
-602.92
-39.8
27.13
-46.01
Net profit growth
114.63
-609.76
34.51
-34.31
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
74.52
130.7
202.17
261.57
283.33
Excise Duty
0
4.89
15.67
16.43
0
Net Sales
74.52
125.81
186.5
245.14
283.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0.01
Other Income
0.07
1.26
0.02
0.01
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rahul Jain
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Neelam Sharma
Independent Director
Ajay Singh
Company Secretary
Reema
Director
Kaustubh Kulkarni
Director
Chandrasekaran Prabhakaran
Director
Ashwani Kumar Sharma
Reports by Vardhman Industries Ltd Merged
Summary
Vardhman Industries Ltd.(formerly Vardhman Steel Ltd), is into the manufacture of Vanaspati Ghee/Refined Oil, Steel Ingots, GP/GC Coils/Sheets and Oxygen Gas. The company is also into Galvanisation of ERW Pipes.
Read More
