Vardhman Industries Ltd Merged Share Price

1.52
(4.83%)
Dec 24, 2019|11:55:19 AM

Vardhman Industries Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

1.52

Prev. Close

1.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.52

Day's Low

1.52

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

38.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.2

P/E

0.4

EPS

3.82

Divi. Yield

0

Vardhman Industries Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Vardhman Industries Ltd (Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vardhman Industries Ltd (Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:14 AM
Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.35%

Non-Promoter- 39.64%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 39.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vardhman Industries Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

63.5

41.13

4.5

4.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.19

29.05

54.82

29.88

Net Worth

85.69

70.18

59.32

34.38

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

125.8

186.49

245.14

283.34

yoy growth (%)

-32.54

-23.92

-13.48

-29.21

Raw materials

-140.55

-167.28

-215.48

-249.76

As % of sales

111.72

89.69

87.89

88.14

Employee costs

-3.94

-2.4

-3.24

-5.19

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-36.54

-0.96

5

2.5

Depreciation

-5.92

-5.81

-5.86

-7.05

Tax paid

-1.46

0.38

-0.29

0.99

Working capital

-47.08

13.44

-9.44

-22.59

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-32.54

-23.92

-13.48

-29.21

Op profit growth

-325.08

-26.03

6.92

-30.24

EBIT growth

-602.92

-39.8

27.13

-46.01

Net profit growth

114.63

-609.76

34.51

-34.31

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

74.52

130.7

202.17

261.57

283.33

Excise Duty

0

4.89

15.67

16.43

0

Net Sales

74.52

125.81

186.5

245.14

283.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0.01

Other Income

0.07

1.26

0.02

0.01

0

Vardhman Industries Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vardhman Industries Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rahul Jain

Independent Director

Ashok Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Neelam Sharma

Independent Director

Ajay Singh

Company Secretary

Reema

Director

Kaustubh Kulkarni

Director

Chandrasekaran Prabhakaran

Director

Ashwani Kumar Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vardhman Industries Ltd Merged

Summary

Vardhman Industries Ltd.(formerly Vardhman Steel Ltd), is into the manufacture of Vanaspati Ghee/Refined Oil, Steel Ingots, GP/GC Coils/Sheets and Oxygen Gas. The company is also into Galvanisation of ERW Pipes.
