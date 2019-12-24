iifl-logo-icon 1
Vardhman Industries Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

1.52
(4.83%)
Dec 24, 2019

Vardhman Industries Ltd Merged

Vardhman Industries Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-36.54

-0.96

5

2.5

Depreciation

-5.92

-5.81

-5.86

-7.05

Tax paid

-1.46

0.38

-0.29

0.99

Working capital

-47.08

13.44

-9.44

-22.59

Other operating items

Operating

-91

7.05

-10.59

-26.14

Capital expenditure

1.05

2.46

2.64

5.3

Free cash flow

-89.94

9.51

-7.95

-20.83

Equity raised

98.02

149.57

138.59

138.22

Investing

-0.56

-0.07

1.08

-0.3

Financing

1.72

37.66

-17.28

-26.25

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.79

Net in cash

9.23

196.66

114.44

91.62

Vardhman Industries Ltd Merged

