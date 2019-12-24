Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
125.8
186.49
245.14
283.34
yoy growth (%)
-32.54
-23.92
-13.48
-29.21
Raw materials
-140.55
-167.28
-215.48
-249.76
As % of sales
111.72
89.69
87.89
88.14
Employee costs
-3.94
-2.4
-3.24
-5.19
As % of sales
3.13
1.28
1.32
1.83
Other costs
-8.69
-4.64
-9.97
-12.99
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.9
2.48
4.06
4.58
Operating profit
-27.37
12.16
16.44
15.38
OPM
-21.76
6.52
6.7
5.42
Depreciation
-5.92
-5.81
-5.86
-7.05
Interest expense
-4.5
-7.33
-5.57
-5.82
Other income
1.26
0.02
0
0
Profit before tax
-36.54
-0.96
5
2.5
Taxes
-1.46
0.38
-0.29
0.99
Tax rate
3.99
-40.38
-5.92
39.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-38
-0.57
4.71
3.5
Exceptional items
-13.53
-23.43
0
0
Net profit
-51.54
-24.01
4.71
3.5
yoy growth (%)
114.63
-609.76
34.51
-34.31
NPM
-40.96
-12.87
1.92
1.23
