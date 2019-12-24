iifl-logo-icon 1
Vardhman Industries Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

1.52
(4.83%)
Dec 24, 2019|11:55:19 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Vardhman Industries Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

125.8

186.49

245.14

283.34

yoy growth (%)

-32.54

-23.92

-13.48

-29.21

Raw materials

-140.55

-167.28

-215.48

-249.76

As % of sales

111.72

89.69

87.89

88.14

Employee costs

-3.94

-2.4

-3.24

-5.19

As % of sales

3.13

1.28

1.32

1.83

Other costs

-8.69

-4.64

-9.97

-12.99

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.9

2.48

4.06

4.58

Operating profit

-27.37

12.16

16.44

15.38

OPM

-21.76

6.52

6.7

5.42

Depreciation

-5.92

-5.81

-5.86

-7.05

Interest expense

-4.5

-7.33

-5.57

-5.82

Other income

1.26

0.02

0

0

Profit before tax

-36.54

-0.96

5

2.5

Taxes

-1.46

0.38

-0.29

0.99

Tax rate

3.99

-40.38

-5.92

39.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-38

-0.57

4.71

3.5

Exceptional items

-13.53

-23.43

0

0

Net profit

-51.54

-24.01

4.71

3.5

yoy growth (%)

114.63

-609.76

34.51

-34.31

NPM

-40.96

-12.87

1.92

1.23

