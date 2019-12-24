iifl-logo-icon 1
Vardhman Industries Ltd Merged Key Ratios

1.52
(4.83%)
Dec 24, 2019

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.82

-13.48

-40.78

24.89

Op profit growth

-26.2

6.92

-51.05

12.95

EBIT growth

-40.26

27.13

-64.25

4.73

Net profit growth

-484.02

192

-24.84

-62

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.49

6.7

5.42

6.56

EBIT margin

3.38

4.31

2.93

4.86

Net profit margin

-12.87

2.55

0.75

0.59

RoCE

3.15

5.9

2.98

7.32

RoNW

-8.48

1.98

0.7

0.95

RoA

-2.99

0.87

0.19

0.22

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

5.93

4.24

4.26

Dividend per share

0

0

1

0

Cash EPS

-37.55

0.49

-6.18

-6.9

Book value per share

74.28

103.94

94.9

96.6

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

4.68

7.02

8.46

P/CEPS

-0.86

55.78

-4.82

-5.21

P/B

0.43

0.26

0.31

0.37

EV/EBIDTA

14.53

5.98

7.69

9.32

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

42.92

0

Tax payout

-39.3

-5.92

39.92

-22.33

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

83.58

94.39

99.44

53.79

Inventory days

54.95

41.93

60.16

38.67

Creditor days

-40.04

-34.5

-29.74

-26.9

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.86

-1.89

-1.42

-1.52

Net debt / equity

2.55

0.92

1.25

3.48

Net debt / op. profit

12.43

4.65

6.16

8.46

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-89.58

-87.89

-88.14

-83.6

Employee costs

-1.31

-1.32

-1.83

-1.56

Other costs

-2.61

-4.06

-4.58

-8.25

