|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.82
-13.48
-40.78
24.89
Op profit growth
-26.2
6.92
-51.05
12.95
EBIT growth
-40.26
27.13
-64.25
4.73
Net profit growth
-484.02
192
-24.84
-62
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.49
6.7
5.42
6.56
EBIT margin
3.38
4.31
2.93
4.86
Net profit margin
-12.87
2.55
0.75
0.59
RoCE
3.15
5.9
2.98
7.32
RoNW
-8.48
1.98
0.7
0.95
RoA
-2.99
0.87
0.19
0.22
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
5.93
4.24
4.26
Dividend per share
0
0
1
0
Cash EPS
-37.55
0.49
-6.18
-6.9
Book value per share
74.28
103.94
94.9
96.6
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
4.68
7.02
8.46
P/CEPS
-0.86
55.78
-4.82
-5.21
P/B
0.43
0.26
0.31
0.37
EV/EBIDTA
14.53
5.98
7.69
9.32
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
42.92
0
Tax payout
-39.3
-5.92
39.92
-22.33
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
83.58
94.39
99.44
53.79
Inventory days
54.95
41.93
60.16
38.67
Creditor days
-40.04
-34.5
-29.74
-26.9
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.86
-1.89
-1.42
-1.52
Net debt / equity
2.55
0.92
1.25
3.48
Net debt / op. profit
12.43
4.65
6.16
8.46
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-89.58
-87.89
-88.14
-83.6
Employee costs
-1.31
-1.32
-1.83
-1.56
Other costs
-2.61
-4.06
-4.58
-8.25
