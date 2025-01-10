Variman Global Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.46
19.9
18.94
16.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.84
9.41
1.53
-1.4
Net Worth
30.3
29.31
20.47
15.34
Minority Interest
Debt
12.59
6.91
2.96
2.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
42.89
36.22
23.43
17.72
Fixed Assets
3.12
2.21
1.12
1.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.11
5.94
4.59
4.97
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.04
Networking Capital
33.3
27.52
17.39
10.92
Inventories
7.84
4.81
1.65
2.46
Inventory Days
26.26
40.68
Sundry Debtors
11.09
13.46
4.47
6.63
Debtor Days
71.16
109.65
Other Current Assets
26.52
21.13
13.04
7.86
Sundry Creditors
-11.97
-11.21
-1.34
-5.2
Creditor Days
21.33
86
Other Current Liabilities
-0.17
-0.67
-0.43
-0.83
Cash
0.31
0.51
0.29
0.42
Total Assets
42.88
36.22
23.43
17.72
