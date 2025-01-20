Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
30.38
-3.55
Op profit growth
-101.84
324.52
EBIT growth
-18.22
33.34
Net profit growth
-50.7
63.35
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-0.02
1.97
0.44
EBIT margin
3.13
4.99
3.61
Net profit margin
0.61
1.63
0.96
RoCE
6.53
8.83
RoNW
0.63
1.49
RoA
0.32
0.72
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.03
0.57
0.35
Dividend per share
0
0.15
0
Cash EPS
0.01
0.39
0.16
Book value per share
1.18
9.59
9.59
Valuation ratios
P/E
655
4.73
5.48
P/CEPS
1,603.89
6.92
11.34
P/B
16.51
0.28
0.2
EV/EBIDTA
139.43
19.12
19.1
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-26.04
-27.72
-26.41
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
66.73
80.56
Inventory days
43.77
52.17
Creditor days
-25.23
-32.05
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.36
-1.82
-1.56
Net debt / equity
0.8
1.05
0.98
Net debt / op. profit
-803.22
14.62
57.7
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-93.25
-90.78
-92.2
Employee costs
-3.84
-4.66
-4.57
Other costs
-2.92
-2.56
-2.76
