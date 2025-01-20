iifl-logo-icon 1
Variman Global Enterprises Ltd Key Ratios

10.9
(3.81%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:03:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

30.38

-3.55

Op profit growth

-101.84

324.52

EBIT growth

-18.22

33.34

Net profit growth

-50.7

63.35

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-0.02

1.97

0.44

EBIT margin

3.13

4.99

3.61

Net profit margin

0.61

1.63

0.96

RoCE

6.53

8.83

RoNW

0.63

1.49

RoA

0.32

0.72

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.03

0.57

0.35

Dividend per share

0

0.15

0

Cash EPS

0.01

0.39

0.16

Book value per share

1.18

9.59

9.59

Valuation ratios

P/E

655

4.73

5.48

P/CEPS

1,603.89

6.92

11.34

P/B

16.51

0.28

0.2

EV/EBIDTA

139.43

19.12

19.1

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-26.04

-27.72

-26.41

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

66.73

80.56

Inventory days

43.77

52.17

Creditor days

-25.23

-32.05

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.36

-1.82

-1.56

Net debt / equity

0.8

1.05

0.98

Net debt / op. profit

-803.22

14.62

57.7

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-93.25

-90.78

-92.2

Employee costs

-3.84

-4.66

-4.57

Other costs

-2.92

-2.56

-2.76

