Variman Global Enterprises Ltd Share Price

12.05
(-1.71%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:15:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12.74
  • Day's High12.74
  • 52 Wk High34
  • Prev. Close12.26
  • Day's Low12.01
  • 52 Wk Low 11.01
  • Turnover (lac)2.85
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.25
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)234.47
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Variman Global Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

12.74

Prev. Close

12.26

Turnover(Lac.)

2.85

Day's High

12.74

Day's Low

12.01

52 Week's High

34

52 Week's Low

11.01

Book Value

2.25

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

234.47

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Variman Global Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

21 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Variman Global Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Demat Account

Trading Account

Variman Global Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:25 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 28.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 28.13%

Non-Promoter- 2.84%

Institutions: 2.83%

Non-Institutions: 69.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Variman Global Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.46

19.9

18.94

16.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.84

9.41

1.53

-1.4

Net Worth

30.3

29.31

20.47

15.34

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

22.92

22.06

18.31

0.61

yoy growth (%)

3.88

20.51

2,878.15

-66.34

Raw materials

-21.14

-19.72

-16.76

-0.46

As % of sales

92.21

89.39

91.53

75.58

Employee costs

-1.13

-1.05

-0.75

-0.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.08

0.91

0.3

0

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.12

-0.08

-0.06

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.25

-0.07

0

Working capital

6.34

1.12

7.01

0.74

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.88

20.51

2,878.15

-66.34

Op profit growth

-158

214.49

-331.05

-67.08

EBIT growth

-58.41

99.96

1,614.24

-109.09

Net profit growth

-91.22

188.83

-4,849.99

-98.71

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

113.33

116.06

76.71

58.83

61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

113.33

116.06

76.71

58.83

61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.84

4.02

2.68

2.09

2.24

Variman Global Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Variman Global Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

D Sirish

Director

Burugu Srilatha

Whole Time Director & CFO

Raja Pantham

Company Secretary

Madhu Mala Solanki

Independent Director

Gangasani Aditya

Whole-time Director

Praveen Dyta

Chairman & Independent Directo

K. Raghavendra Kumar

Independent Director

Ravi Kanth Kancherla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Variman Global Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Variman Global Enterprises Limited(Spring Fields Infraventures Limited) was incorporated in December, 1993. The Company is a IT solutions company providing solutions through software development, IT Infrastructure solutions and distributing IT Hardware to clients and partners through aggressive market development and continuous improvement through agility.The Company acts as a strategic link between vendors to partners and clients, thus readying them for unprecedented levels of business performance by catering to SOHO, SMB, Mid size, Large Enterprises and Government Organizations across various industry verticals. The advantage with their services across Telangana lets 800+ online & offline retailers, resellers and system integrators enjoy doing business at ease.
Company FAQs

What is the Variman Global Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Variman Global Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Variman Global Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Variman Global Enterprises Ltd is ₹234.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Variman Global Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Variman Global Enterprises Ltd is 0 and 5.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Variman Global Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Variman Global Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Variman Global Enterprises Ltd is ₹11.01 and ₹34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Variman Global Enterprises Ltd?

Variman Global Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.23%, 3 Years at 52.02%, 1 Year at -37.89%, 6 Month at -33.51%, 3 Month at -24.51% and 1 Month at -6.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Variman Global Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Variman Global Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 28.14 %
Institutions - 2.84 %
Public - 69.02 %

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
