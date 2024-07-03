Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹12.74
Prev. Close₹12.26
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.85
Day's High₹12.74
Day's Low₹12.01
52 Week's High₹34
52 Week's Low₹11.01
Book Value₹2.25
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)234.47
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.46
19.9
18.94
16.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.84
9.41
1.53
-1.4
Net Worth
30.3
29.31
20.47
15.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
22.92
22.06
18.31
0.61
yoy growth (%)
3.88
20.51
2,878.15
-66.34
Raw materials
-21.14
-19.72
-16.76
-0.46
As % of sales
92.21
89.39
91.53
75.58
Employee costs
-1.13
-1.05
-0.75
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.08
0.91
0.3
0
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.12
-0.08
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.25
-0.07
0
Working capital
6.34
1.12
7.01
0.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.88
20.51
2,878.15
-66.34
Op profit growth
-158
214.49
-331.05
-67.08
EBIT growth
-58.41
99.96
1,614.24
-109.09
Net profit growth
-91.22
188.83
-4,849.99
-98.71
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
113.33
116.06
76.71
58.83
61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
113.33
116.06
76.71
58.83
61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.84
4.02
2.68
2.09
2.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
D Sirish
Director
Burugu Srilatha
Whole Time Director & CFO
Raja Pantham
Company Secretary
Madhu Mala Solanki
Independent Director
Gangasani Aditya
Whole-time Director
Praveen Dyta
Chairman & Independent Directo
K. Raghavendra Kumar
Independent Director
Ravi Kanth Kancherla
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Variman Global Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Variman Global Enterprises Limited(Spring Fields Infraventures Limited) was incorporated in December, 1993. The Company is a IT solutions company providing solutions through software development, IT Infrastructure solutions and distributing IT Hardware to clients and partners through aggressive market development and continuous improvement through agility.The Company acts as a strategic link between vendors to partners and clients, thus readying them for unprecedented levels of business performance by catering to SOHO, SMB, Mid size, Large Enterprises and Government Organizations across various industry verticals. The advantage with their services across Telangana lets 800+ online & offline retailers, resellers and system integrators enjoy doing business at ease.
Read More
The Variman Global Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Variman Global Enterprises Ltd is ₹234.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Variman Global Enterprises Ltd is 0 and 5.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Variman Global Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Variman Global Enterprises Ltd is ₹11.01 and ₹34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Variman Global Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.23%, 3 Years at 52.02%, 1 Year at -37.89%, 6 Month at -33.51%, 3 Month at -24.51% and 1 Month at -6.70%.
