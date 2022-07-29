To the Members,

The Directors have pleasure in presenting before you the 29th Boards Report of the Company together with the Audited Statements of Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2023.

1. FINANCIAL SUMMARY/HIGHLIGHTS:

The performance during the period ended 31st March, 2023 has been as under:

(Rupees in Lakhs)

Particulars Standalone Consolidated 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 Revenue from Operations 5124.03 2292.55 11605.82 7670.55 Other Income (Including Exceptional Items) 122.50 91.10 401.82 268.05 Total Expenses 5246.53 2375.25 12007.64 7874.46 Profit Before Tax 159.52 8.40 230.18 64.61 Less: Provision for Taxation 31.90 2.64 48.1 16.70 Profit / (Loss) After Tax 127.62 5.75 182.08 47.43 Other Comprehensive Income - - - - Total Comprehensive Income 127.62 5.75 182.08 47.43 Earning per Equity Share (in Rs.) Basic 0.66 0.03 0.94 0.28 Diluted 0.66 0.03 0.94 0.28

2. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS:

CONSOLIDATED

The total revenue of the Company for the financial year under review on consolidated basis was Rs. 11605.82 lakhs as against Rs. 7670.56 lakhs for the previous financial year. The company recorded a net profit of Rs. 182.08 Lakhs for the financial year 2022-23 as against the net profit of Rs. 47.43 lakhs for the previous year.

STANDALONE

On Standalone basis, the total revenue of the Company for the financial year 2022-23 was Rs. 5124.03 lakhs as against Rs. 2292.55 Lakhs for the previous financial year. The net profit for the financial year 2021-22 is Rs. 127.62 as against the net profit of Rs. 5.76 lakhs for the previous year.

During the period under review and the date of Boards Report there was no change in the nature of Business.

BUSINESS UPDATE AND STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

The information on Companys affairs and related aspects is provided under Management Discussion and Analysis report, which has been prepared, inter-alia, in compliance with Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) regulations, 2015 and forms part of this Report.

3. DIVIDEND

The Directors have not recommended dividend for the year 2022-23.

4. RESERVES:

Pursuant to provisions of Section 134 (3) (j) of the Companies Act, 2013, the company has not proposed to transfer any amount to general reserves account of the company during the year under review.

The Closing balance of reserves, including retained earnings, of the Company as at March 31st 2023 is Rs. 153.06 /- Lakhs.

5. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY:

During the period under review and the date of Boards Report there was no change in the nature of Business.

6. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS:

There were no material changes and commitments affecting financial position of the company between 31st March and the date of Boards Report. (i.e., 05.09.2023)

7. REVISION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

There was no revision of the financial statements for the year under review.

8. AUTHORISED AND PAID-UP CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY:

The Authorized Share Capital of your Company as on March 31, 2023 stood at 21,00,00,000 /- (Rupees Twenty-One Crores only) divided into 21,00,00,000 (Twenty-One Crores only) equity shares of Re.1/- (Rupee One only) each.

In the Annual General Meeting held on 29.07.2022, Company has passed a resolution for sub-division of each Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- into Ten (10) Equity Shares of face value of Re.1/- each.

Company in its Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 24.05.2023 has increased the authorized capital of the Company from Rs. 21,00,00,000 (Rupees Twenty-One Crores only) divided into 21,00,00,000 (Twenty One Crores) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each to Rs. 22,00,00,000 (Rupees Twenty-Two Crores only) divided into 22,00,00,000 (Twenty-two Crores) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each.

PAID UP CAPITAL

As on 31.03.2023, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of your Company was Rs. 19,39,81,000/- (Rupees Nineteen Crores Thirty- Nine Lakhs and Eight One Thousand only) divided into 19,39,81,000 (Nineteen Crores Thirty-Nine Lakhs and Eight One Thousand only) equity shares of the face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One Only) each.

Date of Allotment Number of Equity shares/warrants (post-split) 03.05.2022 23,50,000 warrants 03.05.2022 8,06,000 Equity Shares 12.08.2022 75,00,000 Equity shares (Pursuant to conversion of warrants allotted) 19.09.2022 10,00,000 Equity shares (Pursuant to conversion of warrants allotted) 05.01.2023 1,15,00,000 Equity shares (Pursuant to conversion of warrants allotted)

DEVIATIONS, IF ANY OBSERVED-ON FUNDS RAISED THROUGH PUBLIC ISSUE, PREFERENTIAL ISSUE ETC.

The proceeds of the Preferential Issue were utilised towards the intended purposes as mentioned in the offer document. There is no deviation in use of proceeds from the objects stated in the Preferential Issue.

9. INVESTOR EDUCTION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF):

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 124 of the Act, Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("IEPF Rules") read with the relevant circulars and amendments thereto, the amount of dividend remaining unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years from the due date is required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF"), constituted by the Central Government.

During the Year, no amount of dividend was unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years and therefore no amount is required to be transferred to Investor Education and Provident Fund under the Section 125(1) and Section 125(2) of the Act.

10. APPOINTMENT / RE-APPOINTMENT / RESIGNATION / RETIREMENT OF DIRECTORS /CEO/ CFO AND KEY MANANGERIAL PERSONNEL

Mr. Aditya Gangasani resigned as Independent Director w.e.f., 22.06.2022.

Mr. Krishna Perna resigned as whole time director on 27.02.2023.

Mr. Rama Chandram Chelikam was appointed as Independent Director w.e.f., 22.06.2022.

The Board places on record the sincere appreciation for the services rendered the resigning directors during their tenure.

11. DECLARATION FROM INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS ON ANNUAL BASIS

The Company has received declarations from Independent directors of the company to the effect that they are meeting the criteria of independence as provided in Sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and under regulation 16(1)(b) read with regulation 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015.

The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied Companys Code of Conduct. In terms of Regulations 25(8) of the Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exists or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgement and without any external influence.

During the year, Independent Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees, commission and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending meetings of the Board of Directors and Committee(s).

12. BOARD MEETINGS:

The Board of Directors duly met nine (9) times on 03.05.2022, 28.05.2022, 22.06.2022, 12.08.2022, 19.09.2022, 14.11.2022, 05.01.2022, 13.02.2022 and 17.03.2023 and in respect of which meetings, proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minutes Book maintained for the purpose.

13. BOARD EVALUATION:

Evaluation of all Board members is performed on an annual basis. The evaluation is performed by the Board, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Independent Directors with specific focus on the performance and effective functioning of the Board and Individual Directors.

In line with Securities and Exchange Board of India Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/2017/004, dated January 5, 2017 and the Companies Amendment Act, 2017 the Company adopted the recommended criteria by Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The criteria for performance evaluation covers the areas relevant to the functioning of the Board and Board Committees such as its composition, oversight and effectiveness, performance, skills and structure etc.

14. STATEMENT SHOWING THE NAMES OF THE TOP TEN EMPLOYEES IN TERMS OF REMUNERATION DRAWN AND THE NAME OF EVERY EMPLOYEE AS PER RULE 5(2) & (3) OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION) RULES, 2014:

Disclosure pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is given in Annexure-1 to this Report.

The Statement containing the particulars of employees as required under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(2) and other applicable rules (if any) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is provided in Annexure-1 to this report.

15. RATIO OF REMUNERATION TO EACH DIRECTOR:

Under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, and Rule 5(1of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration) Rules, 2014 read with Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013 a remuneration ratio of 5.8:1 is being paid to Mr. Dayata Sirish, Managing Director of the Company, a ratio of 5.51:1 is being paid to Mr. Praveen Dyta, Whole-time Director of the Company and a ratio of 2.92:1 is being paid to Mr. Raja Pantham, Whole-time Director of the Company.

16. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that:

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(c) The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) The Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

(e) The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

17. DETAILS OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

Your Company has well established procedures for internal control across its various locations, commensurate with its size and operations. The organization is adequately staffed with qualified and experienced personnel for implementing and monitoring the internal control environment.

The internal audit function is adequately resourced commensurate with the operations of the Company and reports to the Audit Committee of the Board.

18. NO FRAUDS REPORTED BY STATUTORY AUDITORS

During the Financial Year 2022-23, the Auditors have not reported any matter under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under section 134(3) (ca) of the Companies Act, 2013.

19. CEO/ CFO CERTIFICATION:

The Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer Certification on the financial statements u/r regulation 17 (8) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 for the year 2022-2023 is annexed in this Annual Report.

20. INFORMATION ABOUT THE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE / FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE SUBSIDIARIES / ASSOCIATES/ JOINT VENTURES:

M/s Straton Business Solutions Private Limited and M/s Verteex Vending and Enterprises Solutions Private Limited, subsidiaries of the company made a revenue of Rs. 33,27,67,400 with a profit of Rs. 26,50,209 and revenue of Rs. 33,86,54,234 with a profit of Rs. 27,96,229 respectively for the year 2022-23.

As per the provisions of Section 129 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, a separate statement containing the salient features of the financial statements of the subsidiary companies is prepared in Form AOC-1 and is attached as Annexure -2 and forms part of this report.

21. NAMES OF THE COMPANIES WHICH HAVE BECOME OR CEASED TO BE ITS SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES DURING THE YEAR.

There have been no companies which have become or ceased to be the subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies during the year.

22. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In compliance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as the ‘Listing Regulations) and Section 129 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Consolidated Financial Statements which have been prepared by the Company in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the applicable Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) forms part of this Annual Report.

23. DETAILS RELATING TO DEPOSITS, COVERING THE FOLLOWING:

The Company has not accepted any public deposits during the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023 and as such, no amount of principal or interest on public deposits was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet

24. DETAILS OF DEPOSITS NOT IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE ACT:

Since the Company has not accepted any deposits during the Financial Year ended March 31,2023, there has been no non-compliance with the requirements of the Act.

Pursuant to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) notification dated 22nd January 2019 amending the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, the Company is required to file with the Registrar of Companies (ROC) requisite returns in Form DPT-3 for outstanding receipt of money/loan by the Company, which is not considered as deposits.

The Company complied with this requirement within the prescribed timelines.

25. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

The company has not given loans, Guarantees or made any investments during the year under review.

26. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. During the financial year 2022-23, there were no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. The transactions with the related parties are routine and repetitive in nature

The summary statement of transactions entered into with the related parties are reviewed and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors on a quarterly basis.

The Form AOC-2 pursuant to Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is annexed herewith as Annexure-3 to this report.

During the year, the Company amended the Policy on Dealing with Related Party Transactions (‘RPT Policy) which was approved by the Board of Directors to give effect to the amendments in Regulation 23 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Sixth Amendment) Regulations, 2021. The RPT Policy is available on the Companys website at www.varimanglobal.com

27. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE OUTGO:

The required information as per Sec.134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act 2013 is provided hereunder:

A. Conservation of Energy: Your Companys operations are not energy intensive. Adequate measures have been taken to conserve energy wherever possible by using energy efficient computers and purchase of energy efficient equipment.

B. Technology Absorption: All the Factors mentioned in Rule 8 (3)(b) Technology absorption are not applicable to the Company.

C. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Out Go:

Foreign Exchange Earnings: NIL Foreign Exchange Outgo: NIL

28. COMMITTEES:

(I). AUDIT COMMITTEE: The Audit Committee of the Company is constituted in line with the provisions of Regulation 18(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations with the Stock Exchange read with Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 are included in the Corporate Governance report, which forms part of this report.

(II) . NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE: The Nomination

and Remuneration Committee of the Company is constituted in line with the provisions of Regulation 19(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations with the Stock Exchange read with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 are included in the Corporate Governance report, which forms part of this report.

(III) .STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE: The Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company is constituted in line with the provisions of Regulation 20 of SEBI (loDr) Regulations with the Stock Exchange read with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 are included in the Corporate Governance report, which forms part of this report.

29. COMPOSITION OF CSR COMMITTEE AND CONTENTS OF CSR POLICY:

Since the Company does not have the net worth of Rs. 500 Crore or more, or turnover of Rs. 1000 Crore or more, or a net profit of Rs. 5 Crore or more during the financial year, section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable and hence the Company need not adopt any Corporate Social Responsibility Policy.

30. VIGIL MECHANISM/ WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Board of Directors has formulated a Whistle Blower Policy which is in compliance with the provisions of Section 177(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of the Listing Regulations. The Company promotes ethical behaviour and has put in place a mechanism for reporting illegal or unethical behaviour. The Company has a Vigil Mechanism and Whistle-blower policy under which the employees are free to report violations of applicable laws and regulations and the Code of Conduct. Employees may report their genuine concerns to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. During the year under review, no employee was denied access to the Audit Committee.

Vigil Mechanism Policy has been established by the Company for directors and employees to report genuine concerns pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. The same has been placed on the website of the Company www.varimanglobal.com.

31. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators /courts that would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

32. AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT:

A) STATUTORY AUDITORS AND STATUTORY AUDITORS REPORT

The Company in its meeting held on 29.07.2022 reappointed M/s. M. M Reddy & Co., as Statutory Auditors for the period of 5 years from the conclusion of AGM held for FY 2021-22 till the conclusion of AGM to be held for the FY 2026-27.

The Auditors Report for fiscal 2023 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. The Auditors Report is enclosed with the financial statements in this Annual Report. The Company has received audit report with unmodified opinion for both Standalone and Consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31,2023 from the statutory auditors of the Company.

The Auditors have confirmed that they have subjected themselves to the peer review process of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and hold valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the ICAI.

B) SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:

In terms of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, based upon the recommendations of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors had appointed M/s. Manoj Parakh & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company, for conducting the Secretarial Audit for financial year ended March 31,2023.

The Secretarial Audit was carried out by M/s. Manoj Parakh & Associates, Company Secretaries for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. The Report given by the Secretarial Auditor is annexed herewith as Annexure- 4 and forms integral part of this Report.

The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

ANNUAL SECRETARIAL COMPLIANCE REPORT:

SEBI vide its Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD1/27/2019 dated February 08, 2019 read with Regulation 24(A) of the Listing Regulations, directed listed entities to conduct Annual Secretarial compliance audit from a Practicing Company Secretary of all applicable SEBI Regulations and circulars/guidelines issued thereunder. Further, Secretarial Compliance Report dated 30.05.2022, was given by M/s. Manoj Parakh & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary which was submitted to Stock Exchange within 60 days of the end of the financial year.

C) INTERNAL AUDITORS:

Pursuant to provisions of Section 138 read with Rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and Section 179 read with Rule 8(4) of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014; during the year under review the Internal Audit of the functions and activities of the Company was undertaken by the Internal Auditor of the Company on quarterly basis by M/s VASG & Associates., the Internal Auditor of the Company.

Deviations are reviewed periodically and due compliance ensured. Summary of Significant Audit Observations along with recommendations and its implementations are reviewed by the Audit Committee and concerns, if any, are reported to Board. There were no adverse remarks or qualification on accounts of the Company from the Internal Auditor.

The Board has re-appointed M/s VASG & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad as Internal Auditors for the Financial Year 202223.

33. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 118 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has complied with the applicable provisions of the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and notified by Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

34. DECLARATION BY THE COMPANY

The Company has issued a certificate to its Directors, confirming that it has not made any default under Section 164(2) of the Act, as on March 31,2023.

35. ANNUAL RETURN:

As required pursuant to section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, an annual return is uploaded on website of the Company www.varimanglobal.com

36. DISCLOSURE ABOUT COST AUDIT:

Maintenance of cost records and requirement of cost audit as prescribed under the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Act, are not applicable for the business activities carried out by the Company.

37. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

Management discussion and analysis report for the year under review as stipulated under Regulation 34 (e) read with schedule V, Part B of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 with the stock exchange in India is annexed herewith as Annexure- 5 to this report.

38. FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMMES:

The Company familiarizes its Independent Directors on their appointment as such on the Board with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, etc. through familiarization programme. The Company also conducts orientation programme upon induction of new Directors, as well as other initiatives to update the Directors on a continuing basis. The familiarization programme for Independent Directors is disclosed on the Companys website www.varimanglobal.com

39. INSURANCE:

The properties and assets of your Company are adequately insured.

40. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SHAREHOLDERS INFORMATION:

The Company has implemented all of its major stipulations as applicable to the Company. As stipulated under Regulation 34 read with schedule V of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a report on Corporate Governance duly audited is appended as Annexure V for information of the Members.

The Certificate(s) issued by M/s. Manoj Parakh & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, pertaining to compliance of ‘Corporate Governance conditions as applicable to the Company and no Disqualification/ Debarment of its Directors from holding Directorship in the Company is annexed to Corporate Governance Report vide Annexure - 6 respectively.

41. NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS COMPENSATION AND DISCLOSURES:

None of the Independent / Non-Executive Directors has any pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company which in the Judgment of the Board may affect the independence of the Directors.

42. COMPANYS POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION INCLUDING CRITERIA FOR DETERMINING QUALIFICATIONS, POSITIVE ATTRIBUTES, INDEPENDENCE OF A DIRECTOR AND OTHER MATTERS PROVIDED UNDER SUBSECTION (3) OF SECTION 178:

The assessment and appointment of Members to the Board is based on a

combination of criterion that includes ethics, personal and professional stature, domain expertise, gender diversity and specific qualification required for the position. The potential Board Member is also assessed on the basis of independence criteria defined in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 27 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. In accordance with Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19(4) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board adopted a remuneration policy for Directors, Key Management Personnel (KMPs) and Senior Management. The Policy is attached a part of Corporate Governance Report. We affirm that the remuneration paid to the Directors is as per the terms laid down in the Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company.

43. CODE OF CONDUCT FOR THE PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Board of Directors has adopted the Insider Trading Policy in accordance with the requirements of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 and the applicable Securities laws. The Insider Trading Policy of the Company lays down guidelines and procedures to be followed, and disclosures to be made while dealing with shares of the Company, as well as the consequences of violation. The policy has been formulated to regulate, monitor and ensure reporting of deals by employees and to maintain the highest ethical standards of dealing in Company securities.

The Insider Trading Policy of the Company covering code of practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information and code of conduct for the prevention of insider trading, is available on our website (www.varimanglobal.com).

44. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a Policy on Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at workplace.

This is in line with provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (‘POSH Act) and the Rules made thereunder. With the objective of providing a safe working environment, all employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this Policy. The policy is available on the website at www.varimanglobal.com.

As per the requirement of the POSH Act and Rules made thereunder, the Company has constituted an Internal Committee at all its locations known as the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Committees, to inquire and redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. During the year under review, there were no Complaints pertaining to sexual harassment.

All employees are covered under this policy. During the year 2022-23, there were no complaints received by the Committee.

45. Other Disclosures:

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review except:

1. Issue of sweat equity share: NA

2. Issue of shares with differential rights: NA

3. Issue of shares under employees stock option scheme: NA

4. Disclosure on purchase by Company or giving of loans by it for purchase of its shares: NA

5. Buy back shares: NA

6. Disclosure about revision: NA

7. Preferential Allotment of Shares:

There was allotment of 80,600 Equity Shares Rs.10/- each on swap basis at an issue price of Rs.165/- on preferential basis to promoters and nonpromoters on 03.05.2022 and 2,35,000 Convertible Warrants to the NonPromoters on consideration for cash on Preferential Basis at an issue price of Rs. 165/- per warrant pursuant to the members approval in the EGM held on 12.04.2022. (pre-split)

In the Annual General Meeting held on 29.07.2022, Company has passed a resolution for sub-division of each Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- into Ten (10) Equity Shares of face value of Re.1/- each.

The warrants allotted were converted into Equity Shares as mentioned below:

Date of Allotment Number of Equity shares/warrants (post-split) 12.08.2022 75,00,000 Equity sha res (Pursuant to conversion of warrants allotted ) 19.09.2022 10,00,000 Equity shares (Pursuant to conversion of warrants allotted ) 05.01.2023 1,15,00,000 Equity shares (Pursuant to conversion of warrants allotted )

Company in its EGM held on 24.05.2023 has increased the authorized share capital of the Company from Rs. 21,00,00,000 (Rupees Twenty-One Crores only) divided into 21,00,00,000 (Twenty-One Crores) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each to Rs. 22,00,00,000 (Rupees Twenty-Two Crores only) divided into 22,00,00,000 (Twenty-two Crores) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each

Issued 2,39,25,000 (Two Crores Thirty-Nine Lakhs and Twenty-Five Thousand) convertible warrants to promoters and non-promoters. the proposed allottees in the preferential allotment have not brought in the upfront amount towards the subscription of warrants within the prescribed time and consequently the in principle application for allotment of 2,39,25,000 Convertible warrants on Preferential basis stands withdrawn.

46. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN VALUATION AMOUNT ON ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND VALUATION WHILE AVAILING LOAN FROM BANKS AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS:

During the year under review, there has been no one-time settlement of loans taken from banks and financial institutions.

47. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016:

During the year under review, there were no applications made or proceedings pending in the name of the Company under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

48. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors place on record their appreciation for the overwhelming co-operation and assistance received from the investors, customers, business associates, bankers, vendors, as well as regulatory and governmental authorities. Your Directors also thanks the employees at all levels, who through their dedication, co-operation, support and smart work have enabled the company to achieve a moderate growth and is determined to poise a rapid and remarkable growth in the year to come.

Your Directors also wish to place on record their appreciation of business constituents, banks and other financial institutions and shareholders of the Company, SEBI, BSE, ROC etc. for their continued support for the growth of the Company.