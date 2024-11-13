Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Variman Global Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results (both standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Postponement of Board meeting which was Scheduled to be held on 13.11.2024 is postponed to 14.11.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024) outcome of board meeting held on 14-11-2024 for approval of un-audited financials for the quarter neded 30-09-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Sep 2024 22 Aug 2024

Variman Global Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Raising of Funds. Variman Global Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Raising of funds through issue of equity shares. convertible debt instruments or any such securities to the promoter/non-promoters on preferential basis or warrants, through qualified institutions placement, rights issue, or such other permissible mode or combination thereof, in accordance with the relevant provisions of applicable law and subject to approval of the Companys shareholders and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/08/2024) Variman Global Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/09/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Raising of Funds (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024) outcome of Board Meeting held as on 09.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/09/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Variman Global Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 and any other business with the permission of the Chair Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) For the Quarter ended 30th June,2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 8 May 2024

Variman Global Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results standalone and consolidated Variman Global Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial results Audit report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024) AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 11 May 2024 11 May 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 11.05.2024

Board Meeting 21 Feb 2024 17 Feb 2024

Variman Global Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Raising of funds through issue of equity shares convertible warrants or any such securities Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/02/2024) Rectification in Annexure B of the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 21.02.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/03/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024