Variman Global Enterprises Ltd Board Meeting

Variman Global CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Variman Global Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results (both standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Postponement of Board meeting which was Scheduled to be held on 13.11.2024 is postponed to 14.11.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024) outcome of board meeting held on 14-11-2024 for approval of un-audited financials for the quarter neded 30-09-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Sep 202422 Aug 2024
Variman Global Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Raising of Funds. Variman Global Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Raising of funds through issue of equity shares. convertible debt instruments or any such securities to the promoter/non-promoters on preferential basis or warrants, through qualified institutions placement, rights issue, or such other permissible mode or combination thereof, in accordance with the relevant provisions of applicable law and subject to approval of the Companys shareholders and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/08/2024) Variman Global Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/09/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Raising of Funds (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024) outcome of Board Meeting held as on 09.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/09/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Variman Global Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 and any other business with the permission of the Chair Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) For the Quarter ended 30th June,2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 20248 May 2024
Variman Global Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results standalone and consolidated Variman Global Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial results Audit report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024) AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting11 May 202411 May 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 11.05.2024
Board Meeting21 Feb 202417 Feb 2024
Variman Global Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Raising of funds through issue of equity shares convertible warrants or any such securities Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/02/2024) Rectification in Annexure B of the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 21.02.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/03/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Variman Global Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve quarterly results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Variman Global: Related News

No Record Found

