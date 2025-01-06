Variman Global Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.08
0.91
0.3
0
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.12
-0.08
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.25
-0.07
0
Working capital
6.34
1.12
7.01
0.74
Other operating items
Operating
6.31
1.64
7.15
0.67
Capital expenditure
0
0.1
0.26
-0.6
Free cash flow
6.31
1.74
7.41
0.07
Equity raised
2.27
-3.86
7.33
-4.23
Investing
-0.38
-0.35
5.32
0
Financing
5.2
4.17
1.96
0.42
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
13.4
1.7
22.02
-3.74
No Record Found
