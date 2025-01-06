iifl-logo-icon 1
Variman Global Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.67
(-4.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Variman Global FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.08

0.91

0.3

0

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.12

-0.08

-0.06

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.25

-0.07

0

Working capital

6.34

1.12

7.01

0.74

Other operating items

Operating

6.31

1.64

7.15

0.67

Capital expenditure

0

0.1

0.26

-0.6

Free cash flow

6.31

1.74

7.41

0.07

Equity raised

2.27

-3.86

7.33

-4.23

Investing

-0.38

-0.35

5.32

0

Financing

5.2

4.17

1.96

0.42

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

13.4

1.7

22.02

-3.74

