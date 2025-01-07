Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
22.92
22.06
18.31
0.61
yoy growth (%)
3.88
20.51
2,878.15
-66.34
Raw materials
-21.14
-19.72
-16.76
-0.46
As % of sales
92.21
89.39
91.53
75.58
Employee costs
-1.13
-1.05
-0.75
-0.01
As % of sales
4.93
4.79
4.14
2.28
Other costs
-1.02
-0.63
-0.58
-0.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.49
2.86
3.19
36.66
Operating profit
-0.37
0.64
0.2
-0.08
OPM
-1.64
2.94
1.12
-14.53
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.12
-0.08
-0.06
Interest expense
-0.36
-0.17
-0.23
-0.03
Other income
0.91
0.56
0.41
0.18
Profit before tax
0.08
0.91
0.3
0
Taxes
-0.02
-0.25
-0.07
0
Tax rate
-31.5
-28.18
-26
9.43
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.05
0.65
0.22
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.05
0.65
0.22
0
yoy growth (%)
-91.22
188.83
-4,849.99
-98.71
NPM
0.25
2.97
1.24
-0.77
