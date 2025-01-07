iifl-logo-icon 1
Variman Global Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.8
(-2.40%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:25:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

22.92

22.06

18.31

0.61

yoy growth (%)

3.88

20.51

2,878.15

-66.34

Raw materials

-21.14

-19.72

-16.76

-0.46

As % of sales

92.21

89.39

91.53

75.58

Employee costs

-1.13

-1.05

-0.75

-0.01

As % of sales

4.93

4.79

4.14

2.28

Other costs

-1.02

-0.63

-0.58

-0.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.49

2.86

3.19

36.66

Operating profit

-0.37

0.64

0.2

-0.08

OPM

-1.64

2.94

1.12

-14.53

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.12

-0.08

-0.06

Interest expense

-0.36

-0.17

-0.23

-0.03

Other income

0.91

0.56

0.41

0.18

Profit before tax

0.08

0.91

0.3

0

Taxes

-0.02

-0.25

-0.07

0

Tax rate

-31.5

-28.18

-26

9.43

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.05

0.65

0.22

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.05

0.65

0.22

0

yoy growth (%)

-91.22

188.83

-4,849.99

-98.71

NPM

0.25

2.97

1.24

-0.77

