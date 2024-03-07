|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|21 Feb 2024
|14 Mar 2024
|Extra Ordinary General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14.03.2024, at 11:00 a.m. through Video Conference/ OAVM for obtaining the shareholders approval for the above mentioned items Corrigendum to the Notice (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/03/2024) EGM 14/03/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 07.02.2024) Corrigendum to the Notice (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.03.2024) EGM 14/03/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 11.03.2024) EGM Outcome and Proceedings EGM Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/03/2024) EGM Scrutinizer report with Covering letter (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.03.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.