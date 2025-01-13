Vas Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.13
15.13
15.13
15.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-274.15
-212.14
-165.63
-117.51
Net Worth
-259.02
-197.01
-150.5
-102.38
Minority Interest
Debt
119.84
109.67
109.46
115.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-139.18
-87.34
-41.04
12.77
Fixed Assets
0.05
0.17
0.35
0.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
83.94
84.23
1.7
0.62
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-223.31
-171.71
-43.93
11.07
Inventories
53.14
54.22
55.09
55.27
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0.48
1.58
6.48
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.92
1.68
89.51
88.49
Sundry Creditors
-0.25
-0.7
-1.05
-2.52
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-277.13
-227.39
-189.06
-136.65
Cash
0.14
-0.03
0.84
0.47
Total Assets
-139.18
-87.34
-41.04
12.78
