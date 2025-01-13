iifl-logo-icon 1
Vas Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

5.13
(-5.00%)
Jan 13, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.13

15.13

15.13

15.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-274.15

-212.14

-165.63

-117.51

Net Worth

-259.02

-197.01

-150.5

-102.38

Minority Interest

Debt

119.84

109.67

109.46

115.15

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-139.18

-87.34

-41.04

12.77

Fixed Assets

0.05

0.17

0.35

0.62

Intangible Assets

Investments

83.94

84.23

1.7

0.62

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-223.31

-171.71

-43.93

11.07

Inventories

53.14

54.22

55.09

55.27

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.01

0.48

1.58

6.48

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.92

1.68

89.51

88.49

Sundry Creditors

-0.25

-0.7

-1.05

-2.52

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-277.13

-227.39

-189.06

-136.65

Cash

0.14

-0.03

0.84

0.47

Total Assets

-139.18

-87.34

-41.04

12.78

