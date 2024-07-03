SectorRealty
Open₹5.58
Prev. Close₹5.58
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.16
Day's High₹5.58
Day's Low₹5.4
52 Week's High₹5.61
52 Week's Low₹2.85
Book Value₹-171.44
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.17
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.13
15.13
15.13
15.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-274.15
-212.14
-165.63
-117.51
Net Worth
-259.02
-197.01
-150.5
-102.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
2.62
7.06
16.28
59.85
yoy growth (%)
-62.89
-56.62
-72.79
-35.95
Raw materials
-2.05
-3.62
-8.92
-17.3
As % of sales
78.35
51.3
54.82
28.91
Employee costs
-0.89
-1.63
-1.76
-1.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-27.57
-20.81
-17.92
-15.68
Depreciation
-0.29
-0.46
-0.46
-0.41
Tax paid
0
0
-0.48
0.2
Working capital
3.59
-2.36
31.07
-61.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-62.89
-56.62
-72.79
-35.95
Op profit growth
-44.66
397.49
-57.53
-108.58
EBIT growth
17.56
-183.06
-52.61
-85.06
Net profit growth
32.49
13.08
18.85
-10,020.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Executive Director
Kirti Kishore Padave
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ajaykumar Nautamlal Jani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ravindra S Dungarshi
Independent Director
Dhrup Chand Ramdhar Varma
Reports by Vas Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Vas Infrastructure Ltd formerly incorporated in February 11, 1994 as a Private Limited Company with the name Vasparr Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd. was converted into a public limited company in September, 1994. The company changed its name to Vas Animation & Entertainment Ltd (VAEL) during the year 1999-2000 and thereafter, was changed from Vas Animations & Entertainment Ltd. to Vas Infrastructure Ltd. w.e.f. 29th July, 2006.The company was originally promoted by Jayesh V Valia and Nimesh S Joshi, which provides a wide range of financial services like leasing, hire purchase, corporate finance, advisory and financial consultancy. The company is carrying on business of investments in capital market and placement of ICDs. The company has invested its own funds in various listed companies amounting to Rs 148.97 lacs. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of Development of Real Estate, residential facilities including infrastructure led by the Promoters, Raj Valia and Madhav Valia. The company is carrying on business of investments in capital market and placement of ICDs. The company has invested its own funds in various listed companies amounting to Rs 148.97 lacs. During the year 1998-99, the company diversified into new areas of activities in Entertainment and Software/Hardware in Computer System and manufacture and sale of plastic, metal drums/barrels.The Company commenced new line of activity, infrastructure work with effect from 1st April, 2006.
The Vas Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vas Infrastructure Ltd is ₹8.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vas Infrastructure Ltd is 0 and -0.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vas Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vas Infrastructure Ltd is ₹2.85 and ₹5.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vas Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -3.79%, 3 Years at 6.27%, 1 Year at 18.72%, 6 Month at 74.38%, 3 Month at 24.00% and 1 Month at 45.69%.
