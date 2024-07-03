iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vas Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

5.4
(-3.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.58
  • Day's High5.58
  • 52 Wk High5.61
  • Prev. Close5.58
  • Day's Low5.4
  • 52 Wk Low 2.85
  • Turnover (lac)0.16
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-171.44
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.17
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Vas Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

5.58

Prev. Close

5.58

Turnover(Lac.)

0.16

Day's High

5.58

Day's Low

5.4

52 Week's High

5.61

52 Week's Low

2.85

Book Value

-171.44

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.17

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vas Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Vas Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Vas Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.38%

Non-Promoter- 51.61%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 51.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Vas Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.13

15.13

15.13

15.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-274.15

-212.14

-165.63

-117.51

Net Worth

-259.02

-197.01

-150.5

-102.38

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

2.62

7.06

16.28

59.85

yoy growth (%)

-62.89

-56.62

-72.79

-35.95

Raw materials

-2.05

-3.62

-8.92

-17.3

As % of sales

78.35

51.3

54.82

28.91

Employee costs

-0.89

-1.63

-1.76

-1.87

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-27.57

-20.81

-17.92

-15.68

Depreciation

-0.29

-0.46

-0.46

-0.41

Tax paid

0

0

-0.48

0.2

Working capital

3.59

-2.36

31.07

-61.88

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-62.89

-56.62

-72.79

-35.95

Op profit growth

-44.66

397.49

-57.53

-108.58

EBIT growth

17.56

-183.06

-52.61

-85.06

Net profit growth

32.49

13.08

18.85

-10,020.87

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Vas Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vas Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Kirti Kishore Padave

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ajaykumar Nautamlal Jani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ravindra S Dungarshi

Independent Director

Dhrup Chand Ramdhar Varma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vas Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Vas Infrastructure Ltd formerly incorporated in February 11, 1994 as a Private Limited Company with the name Vasparr Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd. was converted into a public limited company in September, 1994. The company changed its name to Vas Animation & Entertainment Ltd (VAEL) during the year 1999-2000 and thereafter, was changed from Vas Animations & Entertainment Ltd. to Vas Infrastructure Ltd. w.e.f. 29th July, 2006.The company was originally promoted by Jayesh V Valia and Nimesh S Joshi, which provides a wide range of financial services like leasing, hire purchase, corporate finance, advisory and financial consultancy. The company is carrying on business of investments in capital market and placement of ICDs. The company has invested its own funds in various listed companies amounting to Rs 148.97 lacs. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of Development of Real Estate, residential facilities including infrastructure led by the Promoters, Raj Valia and Madhav Valia. The company is carrying on business of investments in capital market and placement of ICDs. The company has invested its own funds in various listed companies amounting to Rs 148.97 lacs. During the year 1998-99, the company diversified into new areas of activities in Entertainment and Software/Hardware in Computer System and manufacture and sale of plastic, metal drums/barrels.The Company commenced new line of activity, infrastructure work with effect from 1st April, 2006.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Vas Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Vas Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vas Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vas Infrastructure Ltd is ₹8.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vas Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vas Infrastructure Ltd is 0 and -0.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vas Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vas Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vas Infrastructure Ltd is ₹2.85 and ₹5.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vas Infrastructure Ltd?

Vas Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -3.79%, 3 Years at 6.27%, 1 Year at 18.72%, 6 Month at 74.38%, 3 Month at 24.00% and 1 Month at 45.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vas Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vas Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.38 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 51.62 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Vas Infrastructure Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.