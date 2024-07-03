Vas Infrastructure Ltd Summary

Vas Infrastructure Ltd formerly incorporated in February 11, 1994 as a Private Limited Company with the name Vasparr Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd. was converted into a public limited company in September, 1994. The company changed its name to Vas Animation & Entertainment Ltd (VAEL) during the year 1999-2000 and thereafter, was changed from Vas Animations & Entertainment Ltd. to Vas Infrastructure Ltd. w.e.f. 29th July, 2006.The company was originally promoted by Jayesh V Valia and Nimesh S Joshi, which provides a wide range of financial services like leasing, hire purchase, corporate finance, advisory and financial consultancy. The company is carrying on business of investments in capital market and placement of ICDs. The company has invested its own funds in various listed companies amounting to Rs 148.97 lacs. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of Development of Real Estate, residential facilities including infrastructure led by the Promoters, Raj Valia and Madhav Valia. The company is carrying on business of investments in capital market and placement of ICDs. The company has invested its own funds in various listed companies amounting to Rs 148.97 lacs. During the year 1998-99, the company diversified into new areas of activities in Entertainment and Software/Hardware in Computer System and manufacture and sale of plastic, metal drums/barrels.The Company commenced new line of activity, infrastructure work with effect from 1st April, 2006.