Vas Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-27.57
-20.81
-17.92
-15.68
Depreciation
-0.29
-0.46
-0.46
-0.41
Tax paid
0
0
-0.48
0.2
Working capital
3.59
-2.36
31.07
-61.88
Other operating items
Operating
-24.28
-23.63
12.2
-77.78
Capital expenditure
-0.36
-0.36
1.14
-0.34
Free cash flow
-24.64
-24
13.34
-78.12
Equity raised
-83.35
-15.96
29.58
69.79
Investing
-1.24
0.09
-10.67
0
Financing
43.91
18.84
17.92
201.23
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-65.32
-21.04
50.17
192.9
