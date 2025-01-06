iifl-logo-icon 1
Vas Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5.4
(-3.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Vas Infra. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-27.57

-20.81

-17.92

-15.68

Depreciation

-0.29

-0.46

-0.46

-0.41

Tax paid

0

0

-0.48

0.2

Working capital

3.59

-2.36

31.07

-61.88

Other operating items

Operating

-24.28

-23.63

12.2

-77.78

Capital expenditure

-0.36

-0.36

1.14

-0.34

Free cash flow

-24.64

-24

13.34

-78.12

Equity raised

-83.35

-15.96

29.58

69.79

Investing

-1.24

0.09

-10.67

0

Financing

43.91

18.84

17.92

201.23

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-65.32

-21.04

50.17

192.9

