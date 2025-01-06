iifl-logo-icon 1
Vas Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.4
(-3.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

2.62

7.06

16.28

59.85

yoy growth (%)

-62.89

-56.62

-72.79

-35.95

Raw materials

-2.05

-3.62

-8.92

-17.3

As % of sales

78.35

51.3

54.82

28.91

Employee costs

-0.89

-1.63

-1.76

-1.87

As % of sales

33.99

23.21

10.81

3.13

Other costs

-1.93

-5.88

-6.41

-42.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

73.97

83.36

39.4

71.18

Operating profit

-2.26

-4.08

-0.82

-1.93

OPM

-86.32

-57.87

-5.04

-3.23

Depreciation

-0.29

-0.46

-0.46

-0.41

Interest expense

-25.72

-19.24

-19.81

-19.67

Other income

0.71

2.97

3.17

6.34

Profit before tax

-27.57

-20.81

-17.92

-15.68

Taxes

0

0

-0.48

0.2

Tax rate

0

0

2.69

-1.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-27.57

-20.81

-18.4

-15.48

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-27.57

-20.81

-18.4

-15.48

yoy growth (%)

32.49

13.08

18.85

-10,020.87

NPM

-1,052.19

-294.63

-113.01

-25.87

