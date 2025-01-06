Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
2.62
7.06
16.28
59.85
yoy growth (%)
-62.89
-56.62
-72.79
-35.95
Raw materials
-2.05
-3.62
-8.92
-17.3
As % of sales
78.35
51.3
54.82
28.91
Employee costs
-0.89
-1.63
-1.76
-1.87
As % of sales
33.99
23.21
10.81
3.13
Other costs
-1.93
-5.88
-6.41
-42.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
73.97
83.36
39.4
71.18
Operating profit
-2.26
-4.08
-0.82
-1.93
OPM
-86.32
-57.87
-5.04
-3.23
Depreciation
-0.29
-0.46
-0.46
-0.41
Interest expense
-25.72
-19.24
-19.81
-19.67
Other income
0.71
2.97
3.17
6.34
Profit before tax
-27.57
-20.81
-17.92
-15.68
Taxes
0
0
-0.48
0.2
Tax rate
0
0
2.69
-1.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-27.57
-20.81
-18.4
-15.48
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-27.57
-20.81
-18.4
-15.48
yoy growth (%)
32.49
13.08
18.85
-10,020.87
NPM
-1,052.19
-294.63
-113.01
-25.87
