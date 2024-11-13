iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vas Infrastructure Ltd Board Meeting

5.13
(-5.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Vas Infra. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
VAS INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve RP Committee meeting Intimation for approving financials for Q2 of FY 24-25
Board Meeting13 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
VAS INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.. To approve & take on record the UFR for Qrter ended 30.06.2024 along with LRR given by the SA. 2. To decide the date of 29th AGM to be held on or before September 2024 through VC (VC). 3. To decide the record date to identify Members eligible to attend AGM & Register of Members to remain closed for the purpose of AGM. 4. To consider & approve the Appt. of M/s. RSMJ & Associates CA as Scrutinizer for AGM. 5. To recommend & approve appt of Satyaprakash Nathani & Co. CA (FRN. 115438W) Mumbai as SA at this ensuing AGM. 6. To approve the Appt. of M/s. Tambi & Jaipurkar CA as Internal Auditor 7. To approve appoint. of CDSL & & Link Intime (India) PVT. LTD. (an Registrar & Share Transfer Agent) for the purpose of providing e-voting platform to the members to exercise their right to vote electronically at the ensuing AGMeeting. 8. To note the transactions entered into by company with the related party 9. Any other matter with the permission of the RP/ Chairman of the meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of financial results for quarter ended June 30, 2024 of FY 2024-25 and other agends. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting31 May 202414 May 2024
VAS INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve OTHER AGENDAS AS PER LETTER DATED 14.05.2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 27/05/2024 has been revised to 31/05/2024 The RP Meeting to be held on 27/05/2024 has been revised to 31/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024) OutCome of the R.P.Committee Meeting . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05..2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
VAS INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on friday february 9 2024 for approving UAFR for the qtr and nine months ended 31.12.2023. an other agendas. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Friday, February 9, 2024, for approving the UAFR for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023 Board approved and took on record the UAFR for the Quarter and Nine Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jan 202412 Jan 2024
VAS INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Metting to be head on Friday January 19 2024 to accept the resignation of Mr. H.K. Bijlani Company Secretry (FCS No. 3893) OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON FRIDAY ,JANUARY 19,2024 AND ACCEPTED THE RESIGNATION OF MR.H.K.BIJLANI ,COMPANY SECRETARY (FCS NO.3893) Resignation of Mr.H.K.Bijlani, Company Secretary . (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.01.2024)

Vas Infra.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vas Infrastructure Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.