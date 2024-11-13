Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

VAS INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve RP Committee meeting Intimation for approving financials for Q2 of FY 24-25

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

VAS INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.. To approve & take on record the UFR for Qrter ended 30.06.2024 along with LRR given by the SA. 2. To decide the date of 29th AGM to be held on or before September 2024 through VC (VC). 3. To decide the record date to identify Members eligible to attend AGM & Register of Members to remain closed for the purpose of AGM. 4. To consider & approve the Appt. of M/s. RSMJ & Associates CA as Scrutinizer for AGM. 5. To recommend & approve appt of Satyaprakash Nathani & Co. CA (FRN. 115438W) Mumbai as SA at this ensuing AGM. 6. To approve the Appt. of M/s. Tambi & Jaipurkar CA as Internal Auditor 7. To approve appoint. of CDSL & & Link Intime (India) PVT. LTD. (an Registrar & Share Transfer Agent) for the purpose of providing e-voting platform to the members to exercise their right to vote electronically at the ensuing AGMeeting. 8. To note the transactions entered into by company with the related party 9. Any other matter with the permission of the RP/ Chairman of the meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of financial results for quarter ended June 30, 2024 of FY 2024-25 and other agends. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 31 May 2024 14 May 2024

VAS INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve OTHER AGENDAS AS PER LETTER DATED 14.05.2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 27/05/2024 has been revised to 31/05/2024 The RP Meeting to be held on 27/05/2024 has been revised to 31/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024) OutCome of the R.P.Committee Meeting . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05..2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024

VAS INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on friday february 9 2024 for approving UAFR for the qtr and nine months ended 31.12.2023. an other agendas. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Friday, February 9, 2024, for approving the UAFR for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023 Board approved and took on record the UAFR for the Quarter and Nine Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024