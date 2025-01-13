Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.96
3.7
3.7
3.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.69
2.53
2.61
2.57
Net Worth
41.65
6.23
6.31
6.27
Minority Interest
Debt
1.22
0.2
0.15
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.06
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
42.93
6.43
6.46
6.27
Fixed Assets
0.9
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
34.49
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.4
6.42
6.42
6.26
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
3.82
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
6.87
6.45
6.47
6.39
Sundry Creditors
-3
-0.03
-0.02
-0.01
Creditor Days
21.5
4.52
Other Current Liabilities
-0.29
0
-0.03
-0.12
Cash
0.14
0.02
0.03
0.01
Total Assets
42.93
6.44
6.45
6.27
