Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

9.03
(2.50%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:29:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.96

3.7

3.7

3.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.69

2.53

2.61

2.57

Net Worth

41.65

6.23

6.31

6.27

Minority Interest

Debt

1.22

0.2

0.15

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.06

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

42.93

6.43

6.46

6.27

Fixed Assets

0.9

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

34.49

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

7.4

6.42

6.42

6.26

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

3.82

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

6.87

6.45

6.47

6.39

Sundry Creditors

-3

-0.03

-0.02

-0.01

Creditor Days

21.5

4.52

Other Current Liabilities

-0.29

0

-0.03

-0.12

Cash

0.14

0.02

0.03

0.01

Total Assets

42.93

6.44

6.45

6.27

