iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.56
(-3.71%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0.33

0.8

0.64

1.22

yoy growth (%)

-57.96

25.76

-47.39

121.31

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.67

As % of sales

0

0

0

55.67

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.05

-0.03

-0.02

As % of sales

16.64

7.21

5.09

1.86

Other costs

-0.19

-0.15

-0.16

-0.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

57.71

19.61

25.63

12.87

Operating profit

0.08

0.59

0.44

0.36

OPM

25.63

73.16

69.26

29.58

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

-4.5

-2.35

Other income

0

0

0

0.09

Profit before tax

0.08

0.59

0.44

0.45

Taxes

-0.05

-0.13

-0.13

-0.1

Tax rate

-63.56

-23.15

-29.5

-22.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.03

0.45

0.31

0.35

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.03

0.45

0.31

0.35

yoy growth (%)

-93.01

44.63

-10.31

130.95

NPM

9.34

56.23

48.89

28.68

Vasudhagama Ent. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.