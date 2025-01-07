Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0.33
0.8
0.64
1.22
yoy growth (%)
-57.96
25.76
-47.39
121.31
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.67
As % of sales
0
0
0
55.67
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.05
-0.03
-0.02
As % of sales
16.64
7.21
5.09
1.86
Other costs
-0.19
-0.15
-0.16
-0.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
57.71
19.61
25.63
12.87
Operating profit
0.08
0.59
0.44
0.36
OPM
25.63
73.16
69.26
29.58
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
-4.5
-2.35
Other income
0
0
0
0.09
Profit before tax
0.08
0.59
0.44
0.45
Taxes
-0.05
-0.13
-0.13
-0.1
Tax rate
-63.56
-23.15
-29.5
-22.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.03
0.45
0.31
0.35
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.03
0.45
0.31
0.35
yoy growth (%)
-93.01
44.63
-10.31
130.95
NPM
9.34
56.23
48.89
28.68
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.