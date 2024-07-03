Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
14.31
10.07
8.28
6.97
4.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
14.31
10.07
8.28
6.97
4.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
14.31
10.07
8.28
6.97
4.38
Total Expenditure
13.03
8.79
7.37
6.11
3.86
PBIDT
1.28
1.28
0.91
0.86
0.52
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
1.28
1.28
0.91
0.86
0.52
Depreciation
0.27
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.26
0.29
0.19
0.17
0.06
Deferred Tax
0
0.01
0.02
0.01
0.05
Reported Profit After Tax
0.75
0.88
0.6
0.57
0.38
Minority Interest After NP
0.01
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.74
0.88
0.6
0.57
0.38
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.74
0.88
0.6
0.57
0.38
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.17
0.52
0.35
0.03
0.07
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
43.91
16.96
16.96
16.96
16.96
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.94
12.71
10.99
12.33
11.87
PBDTM(%)
8.94
12.71
10.99
12.33
11.87
PATM(%)
5.24
8.73
7.24
8.17
8.67
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.