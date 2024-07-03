iifl-logo-icon 1
Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd Quarterly Results

8.56
(-3.71%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

14.31

10.07

8.28

6.97

4.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

14.31

10.07

8.28

6.97

4.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

14.31

10.07

8.28

6.97

4.38

Total Expenditure

13.03

8.79

7.37

6.11

3.86

PBIDT

1.28

1.28

0.91

0.86

0.52

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

1.28

1.28

0.91

0.86

0.52

Depreciation

0.27

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.26

0.29

0.19

0.17

0.06

Deferred Tax

0

0.01

0.02

0.01

0.05

Reported Profit After Tax

0.75

0.88

0.6

0.57

0.38

Minority Interest After NP

0.01

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.74

0.88

0.6

0.57

0.38

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.74

0.88

0.6

0.57

0.38

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.17

0.52

0.35

0.03

0.07

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

43.91

16.96

16.96

16.96

16.96

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8.94

12.71

10.99

12.33

11.87

PBDTM(%)

8.94

12.71

10.99

12.33

11.87

PATM(%)

5.24

8.73

7.24

8.17

8.67

