Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.08
0.59
0.44
0.45
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.13
-0.13
-0.1
Working capital
0.1
-0.01
0.04
-0.02
Other operating items
Operating
0.13
0.44
0.35
0.33
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-0.27
Free cash flow
0.13
0.44
0.35
0.06
Equity raised
5.14
4.23
3.61
2.91
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.15
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5.43
4.68
3.97
2.98
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.