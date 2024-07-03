Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹9.07
Prev. Close₹9.21
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.29
Day's High₹9.67
Day's Low₹8.75
52 Week's High₹37.9
52 Week's Low₹8.37
Book Value₹25.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)41.28
P/E27.91
EPS0.33
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.96
3.7
3.7
3.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.69
2.53
2.61
2.57
Net Worth
41.65
6.23
6.31
6.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0.33
0.8
0.64
1.22
yoy growth (%)
-57.96
25.76
-47.39
121.31
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.67
As % of sales
0
0
0
55.67
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.05
-0.03
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.08
0.59
0.44
0.45
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.13
-0.13
-0.1
Working capital
0.1
-0.01
0.04
-0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-57.96
25.76
-47.39
121.31
Op profit growth
-85.27
32.84
23.17
-4.7
EBIT growth
-85.27
32.68
-1.42
18.89
Net profit growth
-93.01
44.63
-10.31
130.95
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
21.13
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
21.13
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Aniket Kishor Mahale
Independent Director
Rajendra Waman Banote
Executive Director
Sejal Sanjiv Shah
Independent Director
VIKAS BABU PAWAR
Additional Director
Jay Atul Parekh
Summary
Vasudhagama Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated in the name Anand Lease and Finance Limited on October 5, 1989. The Company name then was changed from Anand Lease and Finance Limited to Ozone World Limited on September 5, 2013 and again was changed from Anand Lease and Finance Limited to Vasudhagama Enterprises Limited on August 12, 2022. The Company is presently engaged into the business of wholesale trading of commodities / agricultural goods and in real estate business through investment in partnership firm.In FY 2012-13, the new management had stopped the activity related to leasing and finance. Further the main object clause of the Memorandum of Association was altered to carry out business related to real estate and trading of goods. As such, the Company voluntarily surrendered the registration of Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) to Reserve Bank of India and accordingly, the Reserve Bank of India cancelled the said Registration in February, 2013.
The Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd is ₹41.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd is 27.91 and 0.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd is ₹8.37 and ₹37.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -35.22%, 3 Years at -14.95%, 1 Year at -45.89%, 6 Month at -69.37%, 3 Month at -39.29% and 1 Month at 1.88%.
