Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd Share Price

9.4
(2.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open9.07
  • Day's High9.67
  • 52 Wk High37.9
  • Prev. Close9.21
  • Day's Low8.75
  • 52 Wk Low 8.37
  • Turnover (lac)11.29
  • P/E27.91
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value25.63
  • EPS0.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)41.28
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

9.07

Prev. Close

9.21

Turnover(Lac.)

11.29

Day's High

9.67

Day's Low

8.75

52 Week's High

37.9

52 Week's Low

8.37

Book Value

25.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

41.28

P/E

27.91

EPS

0.33

Divi. Yield

0

Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

16 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:34 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.05%

Non-Promoter- 99.94%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.96

3.7

3.7

3.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.69

2.53

2.61

2.57

Net Worth

41.65

6.23

6.31

6.27

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0.33

0.8

0.64

1.22

yoy growth (%)

-57.96

25.76

-47.39

121.31

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.67

As % of sales

0

0

0

55.67

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.05

-0.03

-0.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.08

0.59

0.44

0.45

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.13

-0.13

-0.1

Working capital

0.1

-0.01

0.04

-0.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-57.96

25.76

-47.39

121.31

Op profit growth

-85.27

32.84

23.17

-4.7

EBIT growth

-85.27

32.68

-1.42

18.89

Net profit growth

-93.01

44.63

-10.31

130.95

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

21.13

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

21.13

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0

Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Aniket Kishor Mahale

Independent Director

Rajendra Waman Banote

Executive Director

Sejal Sanjiv Shah

Independent Director

VIKAS BABU PAWAR

Additional Director

Jay Atul Parekh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Vasudhagama Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated in the name Anand Lease and Finance Limited on October 5, 1989. The Company name then was changed from Anand Lease and Finance Limited to Ozone World Limited on September 5, 2013 and again was changed from Anand Lease and Finance Limited to Vasudhagama Enterprises Limited on August 12, 2022. The Company is presently engaged into the business of wholesale trading of commodities / agricultural goods and in real estate business through investment in partnership firm.In FY 2012-13, the new management had stopped the activity related to leasing and finance. Further the main object clause of the Memorandum of Association was altered to carry out business related to real estate and trading of goods. As such, the Company voluntarily surrendered the registration of Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) to Reserve Bank of India and accordingly, the Reserve Bank of India cancelled the said Registration in February, 2013.
Company FAQs

What is the Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd is ₹41.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd is 27.91 and 0.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd is ₹8.37 and ₹37.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd?

Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -35.22%, 3 Years at -14.95%, 1 Year at -45.89%, 6 Month at -69.37%, 3 Month at -39.29% and 1 Month at 1.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.06 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.94 %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

