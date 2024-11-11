Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the matters mention in enclosed board meeting intimation. Outcome of Board Meeting enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024) enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.12.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) to approve the proposal of investment in Equity Shares by way of purchase or acquisition of securities from existing shareholders of the M/s. Braveedge Marketing Private Limited (BMPL); (ii) to approve appointment of requisite intermediaries (Valuer Consultants) required for the purpose of abovementioned investment; (iii) to authorise Managing Director & Executive Directors to discuss deal & negotiate for investment in Equity Shares of M/s. Braveedge Marketing Private Limited (BMPL) to constitute a committee for the same; and (iv) any other business with the permission of the chair.

Board Meeting 26 Sep 2024 26 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board meeting enclosed herewith

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 30 Aug 2024

Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the draft Annual Report of the Company comprising the Directors Report Management Discussion and Analysis Report Financial Statement Auditors Report etc. for the year ended on 31st March 2024; 2. the draft Notice of the ensuing Annual General Meeting; 3. the appointment of M/s. Brajesh Gupta & Co. Practicing Company Secretary (Membership No. ACS - 33070) as Scrutinizer for ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company; 4. to fix the date for book closure (Register of Members); 5. to fix day date time and venue for Annual General Meeting of the Company; and 6. any other business with the permission of the chair. Board meeting outcome enclosed herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024

In accordance with the provisions of Regulations 30 and all other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Company at its Meeting held today, has inter alia, considered and approved the appointment of Ms. Riti Jain as Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer w.e.f. August 27, 2024. The details as required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No.CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are enclosed herewith as Annexure - A The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 03:30 P.M

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the unaudited financial results (both Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024; and 2. any other business with the permission of the chair. Outcome of Board meeting enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Jul 2024 8 Jul 2024

Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) To take on records the In-principle approval received from BSE Ltd. for the issue and allotment of 26947050 Equity Shares on preferential basis. (ii) The allotment of 26947050 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 10/- at a price of Rs. 26/- (Rupees Twenty-Six) per share (including premium of Rs. 16/- per share) on Preferential Basis to Non-promoters for consideration other than cash (share swap) to the members of Zecrom Enterprises Private Limited to discharge the purchase consideration of Share acquisition. (iii) Any other business with permission of the Chair. Approved the appointment of Mr. Jay Atul Parekh (DIN: 10686834) as Managing Director of the Company, subject to the approval of members in ensuing General Meeting of the Company, brief profile of appointee director is attached as Annexure - A. 2. Allotment of 2,69,47,050 equity shares of the Company of face value of Re. 10/-each (Equity Shares), in dematerialized form, on Preferential basis to non-promoters at a price of Rs. 26/- (including premium of Rs. 16/-) as determined in accordance with Regulation 164 read with 166A of SEBI ICDR Regulations, to the following persons, for consideration other than cash (share swap): being discharge of total purchase consideration of Rs. 70,06,23,300 Outcome of the board meeting held on 12/07/2024 for allotment of 2,69,47,050 equity shares on preferential basis (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.07.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jun 2024 15 Jun 2024

Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To take note of resignation of Mr. Hiten Manilal Shah Managing Director of the Company; and 2. any other business with the permission of the chair. Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To take note of resignation of Mr. Hiten Manilal Shah, Managing Director of the Company; and 2. any other business with the permission of the chair (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/06/2024) Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To take note of resignation of Mr. Hiten Manilal Shah, Managing Director of the Company; and 2. any other business with the permission of the chair. In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 29 and all other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company stands postponed. The Board Meeting will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2024 for consideration and approval of the business submitted vide intimation dated June 15, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.06.2024) Enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/06/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/ Year ended March 31st 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Auditors Report on the Standalone and Consolidated audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter / Year ended March 31st 2024 3. Any other business with permission of the Chairperson. as per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 29 and all other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is adjourned due to lack of quorum. The Board Meeting will be held on Monday, 06th May, 2024 for consideration and approval of the business submitted vide intimation dated 30th April, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/05/2024) as per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.05.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Apr 2024 12 Apr 2024

Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i)The proposal of investment in Equity Shares of M/s. Zecrom Enterprises Private Limited (ZEPL) via purchase or acquisition of securities from existing shareholders of the M/s. Zecrom Enterprises Private Limited (ZEPL); (ii)Approve appointment of requisite Consultants/practicing professional required for the purpose of abovementioned investment; (iii)Authorise Managing Director & Executive Directors to discuss deal & negotiate for investment in Equity Shares of M/s. Zecrom Enterprises Private Limited (ZEPL) and to constitute a committee for the same; and (iv)any other business with the permission of the chair. Enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.04.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024

Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone & consolidated financial results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Board meeting outcome enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024