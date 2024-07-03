Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd Summary

Vasudhagama Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated in the name Anand Lease and Finance Limited on October 5, 1989. The Company name then was changed from Anand Lease and Finance Limited to Ozone World Limited on September 5, 2013 and again was changed from Anand Lease and Finance Limited to Vasudhagama Enterprises Limited on August 12, 2022. The Company is presently engaged into the business of wholesale trading of commodities / agricultural goods and in real estate business through investment in partnership firm.In FY 2012-13, the new management had stopped the activity related to leasing and finance. Further the main object clause of the Memorandum of Association was altered to carry out business related to real estate and trading of goods. As such, the Company voluntarily surrendered the registration of Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) to Reserve Bank of India and accordingly, the Reserve Bank of India cancelled the said Registration in February, 2013.