Vedavaag Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.22
24.22
24.22
24.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
97.64
93.19
87.87
82.85
Net Worth
121.86
117.41
112.09
107.07
Minority Interest
Debt
2.36
3.96
4.9
4.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.61
2.8
2.94
2.99
Total Liabilities
126.83
124.17
119.93
114.7
Fixed Assets
17.85
19.6
21.75
23.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
18.04
7.04
7.04
7.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.2
0.19
0.14
0.06
Networking Capital
87.04
94.38
88.07
81.55
Inventories
1.92
0.97
1.27
0.99
Inventory Days
6.46
Sundry Debtors
16.35
10.33
7.39
11.43
Debtor Days
74.63
Other Current Assets
88.06
94.31
85.89
74.51
Sundry Creditors
-1.25
-1.21
-0.92
-1.09
Creditor Days
7.11
Other Current Liabilities
-18.04
-10.02
-5.56
-4.29
Cash
3.71
2.95
2.92
2.83
Total Assets
126.84
124.16
119.92
114.7
