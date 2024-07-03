Summary

Vedavaag Systems Limited is a rapidly expanding Software development and e-Business solutions company committed to provide solutions in the field of e-Business Retailing and services, e-Governance, Managed Infrastructure and Enterprise Applications. The company has well defined software development and solution delivery methodology RACE Requirement Collection, Analysis, Coding and Establishment to ensure total quality solutions. The Company acquired ISO 9001- 2000 certification in its e-governance applications development and services delivery. The company is a pioneer in providing e-ticketing solutions Transport sector and internet based and client server architecture based solution for Local body governance such as Municipal Corporations, Nagar Palikas, Block Development offices and Panchayats.The company, with their brand of instant citizen services ABHEE - Agri support, Banking & Insurance, Healthcare, Edutainment and E- services, is strongly entrenched in the markets of Bihar and Haryana with a predominantly rural network of 2200+ citizen service centres. The launch of Microsoft digital literacy programme, SBI financial inclusion services, Suvidha citizen services, Bharat Matrimony services and Idea recharge services is a testimony to the fact that they have emerged as a force to reckon with, in these markets, creating a niche within a short period of time, by leveraging its wide presence.Vedavaag Systems incorporated in year 1998 went public in 2000 and got listed on Ba

