SectorIT - Software
Open₹65.75
Prev. Close₹64.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹19.43
Day's High₹65.75
Day's Low₹60.2
52 Week's High₹83.5
52 Week's Low₹44.12
Book Value₹43.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)189.81
P/E29.17
EPS2.22
Divi. Yield0.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.22
24.22
24.22
24.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
97.64
93.19
87.87
82.85
Net Worth
121.86
117.41
112.09
107.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
55.89
62.33
74.52
92.94
yoy growth (%)
-10.32
-16.35
-19.81
13.58
Raw materials
0
0
-21.25
-52.48
As % of sales
0
0
28.51
56.46
Employee costs
-2.22
-2.16
-3.07
-3.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.96
7.13
14.83
12.37
Depreciation
-2.33
-2.62
-2.71
-2.48
Tax paid
-2.06
-1.76
-4.35
-3.33
Working capital
7.66
6.81
11.24
11.92
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.32
-16.35
-19.81
13.58
Op profit growth
2.19
-44.02
25.29
15.79
EBIT growth
10.11
-51.05
20.13
96.29
Net profit growth
9.73
-48.76
15.9
68.17
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
86.7
85.01
95.46
72.18
77.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
86.7
85.01
95.46
72.18
77.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.09
0.15
0.1
0.55
0.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
J Muralikrishna
Director
J Sujata
Independent Director
Srinivas Pannala
Independent Director
N Pradeep Kumar
Independent Director
D. Ramesh Sinha
Director
Jonnavittula Ananth
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sai Teja Ivaturi
Additional Director
Raghavacharya Vasudevan
Reports by Vedavaag Systems Ltd
Summary
Vedavaag Systems Limited is a rapidly expanding Software development and e-Business solutions company committed to provide solutions in the field of e-Business Retailing and services, e-Governance, Managed Infrastructure and Enterprise Applications. The company has well defined software development and solution delivery methodology RACE Requirement Collection, Analysis, Coding and Establishment to ensure total quality solutions. The Company acquired ISO 9001- 2000 certification in its e-governance applications development and services delivery. The company is a pioneer in providing e-ticketing solutions Transport sector and internet based and client server architecture based solution for Local body governance such as Municipal Corporations, Nagar Palikas, Block Development offices and Panchayats.The company, with their brand of instant citizen services ABHEE - Agri support, Banking & Insurance, Healthcare, Edutainment and E- services, is strongly entrenched in the markets of Bihar and Haryana with a predominantly rural network of 2200+ citizen service centres. The launch of Microsoft digital literacy programme, SBI financial inclusion services, Suvidha citizen services, Bharat Matrimony services and Idea recharge services is a testimony to the fact that they have emerged as a force to reckon with, in these markets, creating a niche within a short period of time, by leveraging its wide presence.Vedavaag Systems incorporated in year 1998 went public in 2000 and got listed on Ba
The Vedavaag Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹61.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vedavaag Systems Ltd is ₹189.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vedavaag Systems Ltd is 29.17 and 1.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vedavaag Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vedavaag Systems Ltd is ₹44.12 and ₹83.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vedavaag Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.63%, 3 Years at -1.76%, 1 Year at 21.16%, 6 Month at 17.41%, 3 Month at -11.69% and 1 Month at -9.59%.
