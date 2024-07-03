iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vedavaag Systems Ltd Share Price

61.5
(-5.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:55:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open65.75
  • Day's High65.75
  • 52 Wk High83.5
  • Prev. Close64.75
  • Day's Low60.2
  • 52 Wk Low 44.12
  • Turnover (lac)19.43
  • P/E29.17
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value43.21
  • EPS2.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)189.81
  • Div. Yield0.86
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Vedavaag Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

65.75

Prev. Close

64.75

Turnover(Lac.)

19.43

Day's High

65.75

Day's Low

60.2

52 Week's High

83.5

52 Week's Low

44.12

Book Value

43.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

189.81

P/E

29.17

EPS

2.22

Divi. Yield

0.86

Vedavaag Systems Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.75

arrow

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

Vedavaag Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Vedavaag Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.98%

Non-Promoter- 4.20%

Institutions: 4.19%

Non-Institutions: 59.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Vedavaag Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.22

24.22

24.22

24.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

97.64

93.19

87.87

82.85

Net Worth

121.86

117.41

112.09

107.07

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

55.89

62.33

74.52

92.94

yoy growth (%)

-10.32

-16.35

-19.81

13.58

Raw materials

0

0

-21.25

-52.48

As % of sales

0

0

28.51

56.46

Employee costs

-2.22

-2.16

-3.07

-3.44

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.96

7.13

14.83

12.37

Depreciation

-2.33

-2.62

-2.71

-2.48

Tax paid

-2.06

-1.76

-4.35

-3.33

Working capital

7.66

6.81

11.24

11.92

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.32

-16.35

-19.81

13.58

Op profit growth

2.19

-44.02

25.29

15.79

EBIT growth

10.11

-51.05

20.13

96.29

Net profit growth

9.73

-48.76

15.9

68.17

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

86.7

85.01

95.46

72.18

77.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

86.7

85.01

95.46

72.18

77.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.09

0.15

0.1

0.55

0.28

View Annually Results

Vedavaag Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vedavaag Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

J Muralikrishna

Director

J Sujata

Independent Director

Srinivas Pannala

Independent Director

N Pradeep Kumar

Independent Director

D. Ramesh Sinha

Director

Jonnavittula Ananth

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sai Teja Ivaturi

Additional Director

Raghavacharya Vasudevan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vedavaag Systems Ltd

Summary

Vedavaag Systems Limited is a rapidly expanding Software development and e-Business solutions company committed to provide solutions in the field of e-Business Retailing and services, e-Governance, Managed Infrastructure and Enterprise Applications. The company has well defined software development and solution delivery methodology RACE Requirement Collection, Analysis, Coding and Establishment to ensure total quality solutions. The Company acquired ISO 9001- 2000 certification in its e-governance applications development and services delivery. The company is a pioneer in providing e-ticketing solutions Transport sector and internet based and client server architecture based solution for Local body governance such as Municipal Corporations, Nagar Palikas, Block Development offices and Panchayats.The company, with their brand of instant citizen services ABHEE - Agri support, Banking & Insurance, Healthcare, Edutainment and E- services, is strongly entrenched in the markets of Bihar and Haryana with a predominantly rural network of 2200+ citizen service centres. The launch of Microsoft digital literacy programme, SBI financial inclusion services, Suvidha citizen services, Bharat Matrimony services and Idea recharge services is a testimony to the fact that they have emerged as a force to reckon with, in these markets, creating a niche within a short period of time, by leveraging its wide presence.Vedavaag Systems incorporated in year 1998 went public in 2000 and got listed on Ba
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Vedavaag Systems Ltd share price today?

The Vedavaag Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹61.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vedavaag Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vedavaag Systems Ltd is ₹189.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vedavaag Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vedavaag Systems Ltd is 29.17 and 1.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vedavaag Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vedavaag Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vedavaag Systems Ltd is ₹44.12 and ₹83.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vedavaag Systems Ltd?

Vedavaag Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.63%, 3 Years at -1.76%, 1 Year at 21.16%, 6 Month at 17.41%, 3 Month at -11.69% and 1 Month at -9.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vedavaag Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vedavaag Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 35.98 %
Institutions - 4.20 %
Public - 59.82 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Vedavaag Systems Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.