Vedavaag Systems Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
25.04
22.29
22.97
15.84
31.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
25.04
22.29
22.97
15.84
31.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.08
0
0
Total Income
25.04
22.29
23.05
15.85
31.13
Total Expenditure
20.71
18.96
17.96
13.46
24.59
PBIDT
4.32
3.34
5.09
2.38
6.54
Interest
0.12
0.12
0.19
0
0.01
PBDT
4.2
3.22
4.9
2.38
6.53
Depreciation
0.54
0.52
2.41
0.94
2.53
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.83
0.76
0.74
0.43
1.29
Deferred Tax
0.1
-0.09
-0.43
-0.09
-0.42
Reported Profit After Tax
2.74
2.03
2.19
1.11
3.13
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.74
2.03
2.19
1.11
3.13
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.74
2.03
2.19
1.11
3.13
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.19
0.89
0.95
0.48
1.36
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
22.93
22.93
22.93
22.93
22.93
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.25
14.98
22.15
15.02
21
PBDTM(%)
16.77
14.44
21.33
15.02
20.97
PATM(%)
10.94
9.1
9.53
7
10.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.