iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vedavaag Systems Ltd Quarterly Results

64.79
(4.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

25.04

22.29

22.97

15.84

31.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

25.04

22.29

22.97

15.84

31.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.08

0

0

Total Income

25.04

22.29

23.05

15.85

31.13

Total Expenditure

20.71

18.96

17.96

13.46

24.59

PBIDT

4.32

3.34

5.09

2.38

6.54

Interest

0.12

0.12

0.19

0

0.01

PBDT

4.2

3.22

4.9

2.38

6.53

Depreciation

0.54

0.52

2.41

0.94

2.53

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.83

0.76

0.74

0.43

1.29

Deferred Tax

0.1

-0.09

-0.43

-0.09

-0.42

Reported Profit After Tax

2.74

2.03

2.19

1.11

3.13

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.74

2.03

2.19

1.11

3.13

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.74

2.03

2.19

1.11

3.13

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.19

0.89

0.95

0.48

1.36

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

22.93

22.93

22.93

22.93

22.93

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

17.25

14.98

22.15

15.02

21

PBDTM(%)

16.77

14.44

21.33

15.02

20.97

PATM(%)

10.94

9.1

9.53

7

10.05

Vedavaag Systems: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vedavaag Systems Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.