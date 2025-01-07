iifl-logo-icon 1
Vedavaag Systems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

64.79
(4.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:44:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Vedavaag Systems Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

55.89

62.33

74.52

92.94

yoy growth (%)

-10.32

-16.35

-19.81

13.58

Raw materials

0

0

-21.25

-52.48

As % of sales

0

0

28.51

56.46

Employee costs

-2.22

-2.16

-3.07

-3.44

As % of sales

3.97

3.47

4.12

3.7

Other costs

-43.83

-50.54

-32.99

-23.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

78.42

81.08

44.28

25.06

Operating profit

9.83

9.62

17.19

13.72

OPM

17.6

15.44

23.07

14.76

Depreciation

-2.33

-2.62

-2.71

-2.48

Interest expense

-0.05

-0.14

-0.04

-0.01

Other income

0.51

0.28

0.4

1.15

Profit before tax

7.96

7.13

14.83

12.37

Taxes

-2.06

-1.76

-4.35

-3.33

Tax rate

-25.98

-24.75

-29.35

-26.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.89

5.37

10.48

9.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.89

5.37

10.48

9.04

yoy growth (%)

9.73

-48.76

15.9

68.17

NPM

10.54

8.61

14.06

9.73

