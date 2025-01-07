Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
55.89
62.33
74.52
92.94
yoy growth (%)
-10.32
-16.35
-19.81
13.58
Raw materials
0
0
-21.25
-52.48
As % of sales
0
0
28.51
56.46
Employee costs
-2.22
-2.16
-3.07
-3.44
As % of sales
3.97
3.47
4.12
3.7
Other costs
-43.83
-50.54
-32.99
-23.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
78.42
81.08
44.28
25.06
Operating profit
9.83
9.62
17.19
13.72
OPM
17.6
15.44
23.07
14.76
Depreciation
-2.33
-2.62
-2.71
-2.48
Interest expense
-0.05
-0.14
-0.04
-0.01
Other income
0.51
0.28
0.4
1.15
Profit before tax
7.96
7.13
14.83
12.37
Taxes
-2.06
-1.76
-4.35
-3.33
Tax rate
-25.98
-24.75
-29.35
-26.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.89
5.37
10.48
9.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.89
5.37
10.48
9.04
yoy growth (%)
9.73
-48.76
15.9
68.17
NPM
10.54
8.61
14.06
9.73
