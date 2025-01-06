Vedavaag Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.96
7.13
14.83
12.37
Depreciation
-2.33
-2.62
-2.71
-2.48
Tax paid
-2.06
-1.76
-4.35
-3.33
Working capital
7.66
6.81
11.24
11.92
Other operating items
Operating
11.22
9.55
19
18.47
Capital expenditure
0.94
6.7
-13.71
5.07
Free cash flow
12.16
16.26
5.29
23.54
Equity raised
158.15
138.5
93.11
60.23
Investing
0.01
0
4
3
Financing
-0.28
1.3
5.1
0.08
Dividends paid
0
0
1.59
1.28
Net in cash
170.05
156.07
109.1
88.14
