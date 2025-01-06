iifl-logo-icon 1
Vedavaag Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

61.72
(-4.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Vedavaag Systems FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.96

7.13

14.83

12.37

Depreciation

-2.33

-2.62

-2.71

-2.48

Tax paid

-2.06

-1.76

-4.35

-3.33

Working capital

7.66

6.81

11.24

11.92

Other operating items

Operating

11.22

9.55

19

18.47

Capital expenditure

0.94

6.7

-13.71

5.07

Free cash flow

12.16

16.26

5.29

23.54

Equity raised

158.15

138.5

93.11

60.23

Investing

0.01

0

4

3

Financing

-0.28

1.3

5.1

0.08

Dividends paid

0

0

1.59

1.28

Net in cash

170.05

156.07

109.1

88.14

