VEDAVAAG SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on November 14 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulations 30, 33 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on November 14, 2024 have inter-alia: 1) Approved the Un-audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon issued by Statutory Auditor. 2) Taken note of the resignation tendered by Mr. D Ramesh Sinha as Independent Director of the Company from close of business hours on November 14, 2024 and the Board placed on record its appreciation for his contribution. The Results have been uploaded on the Stock Exchange at www.bseindia.com and are also being simultaneously posted on the website of the Company at http://vedavaag.com/ (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Allotment of 79,38,000 Convertible Warrants

VEDAVAAG SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To recommend dividend to be paid on equity shares to the Shareholders of the Company. 2) To fix the date time and venue of Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3) To finalize the event dates pertaining to Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4) Any other items with the permission of the Chair. 1. Dividend on Equity Shares @ Rs. 0.75/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10.00/- each for the FY ended March 31, 2024 2. Convening 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company on September 30, 2024, Monday at 11:15 A.M at The Surana Auditorium, The Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Red Hills (FTCCI), Hyderabad - 500004 3. Closure of register of members from September 24, 2024 to September 30, 2024. 4. The cut-off date for determining members eligible for E-Voting and Dividend is September 24, 2024. 5. The appointment of Mr. Raghavacharya Vasudevan (DIN: 01798811) as an Additional Director (Category: Non-Executive, Independent Director) on the Board of the Company w.e.f., 30-08-2024 for a term of 5 years subject to Shareholders approval in the Annual General Meeting to be held on 30-09-2024 and other approvals if any required from time to time. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)

VEDAVAAG SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday August 17 2024 inter alia to: a) Consider the proposal for increasing the Authorised Share Capital of the Company. b) Consider and discuss a proposal for fund raising through preferential allotment to Non-Promoters and/or Promoter Group subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company and such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required in this regard - Ref Board Meeting Outcome June 28 2024. c) Fix the date of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting for Shareholders approval for the above. d) Any other item with the permission of chair. 1) Issue upto 79,89,000 convertible warrants to the promoters & non-promoters on preferential basis at an issue price of Rs. 63/- per warrant convertible into 79,89,000 equity shares at Rs. 63/- each (including a premium of Rs. 53/- per share). Disclosure as per SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular CIR/ CFD/ CMD/ 4/ 2015 dated September 09, 2015 are enclosed as Annexure A 2) Increase of Authorized Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 30,00,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Crores Only) to Rs. 32,00,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty-Two Crores Only) 3) Extra Ordinary General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday, 13.09.2024, at 02:30 P.M. at the Surana Auditorium, The Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Red Hills (FTCCI), Hyderabad - 500004 for obtaining the shareholders approval for the above-mentioned item. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024) Update to the Outcome of Board Meeting dated August 17, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.08.2024)

VEDAVAAG SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above captioned subject we bring to your kind notice that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at registered office of the Company situated at 1-90-8/13 B Block 103 Sri Sai Orchid HI TEC CITY-500081 Madhapur Hyderabad Telangana: 1) To consider and approve Un-audited financial results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 2) Any other item with the permission of chair 1) Approved the Un-audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon issued by Statutory Auditors. 2) Approved the shifting of Registered Office of the Company within the Local Limits of the city i.e., from 1-90-8/13, B BLOCK, 103 SRI SAI ORCHID, HI TEC CITY, MADHAPUR, HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, 500081 to No. 1-89/G/113 NR, 3rd Floor Park View, Gafoor Nagar, Madhapur, Hyderabad, Telangana, India 500081 w.e.f., August 14, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Preferential Issue of shares Pursuant to the regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III, of the Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Friday, June 28, 2024 has discussed and more detailed discussions are slated for the next Board Meeting on fund raising which shall be duly informed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024)

VEDAVAAG SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) Of The Company For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended 31 March 2024. 1) Approved the audited Standalone financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. 2) Approved the audited Consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. 3) Took note of the auditors reports for quarter and year ended Standalone and Consolidated financials of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 with unmodified opinion. 4) Approved the re-appointment of M/s. VCSR and Associates., Company Secretaries, Hyderabad as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the FY 2024-25 - The brief profile is attached as Annexure - I. 5) Approved the re-appointment of M/s Naga Chaitanya & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors of the Company for the FY 2024-25 - The brief profile is attached as Annexure - II Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Pursuant to Regulation 23 and 30 of the SEBI (LODR), we hereby submit the details of Related Party Transaction approved at the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on March 31, 2024

