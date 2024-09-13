iifl-logo-icon 1
Vedavaag Systems Ltd EGM

59.19
(-3.32%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Vedavaag Systems CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM17 Aug 202413 Sep 2024
1) Issue upto 79,89,000 convertible warrants to the promoters & non-promoters on preferential basis at an issue price of Rs. 63/- per warrant convertible into 79,89,000 equity shares at Rs. 63/- each (including a premium of Rs. 53/- per share). Disclosure as per SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular CIR/ CFD/ CMD/ 4/ 2015 dated September 09, 2015 are enclosed as Annexure A 2) Increase of Authorized Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 30,00,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Crores Only) to Rs. 32,00,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty-Two Crores Only) 3) Extra Ordinary General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday, 13.09.2024, at 02:30 P.M. at the Surana Auditorium, The Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Red Hills (FTCCI), Hyderabad - 500004 for obtaining the shareholders approval for the above-mentioned item. Summary of proceeding of the 1st Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (FY 2024-25) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/09/2024)

