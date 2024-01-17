iifl-logo-icon 1
Vedavaag Systems Ltd Book Closer

61.22
(1.54%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Vedavaag Systems CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser30 Aug 202424 Sep 202430 Sep 2024
1. Dividend on Equity Shares @ Rs. 0.75/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10.00/- each for the FY ended March 31, 2024 2. Convening 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company on September 30, 2024, Monday at 11:15 A.M at The Surana Auditorium, The Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Red Hills (FTCCI), Hyderabad - 500004 3. Closure of register of members from September 24, 2024 to September 30, 2024. 4. The cut-off date for determining members eligible for E-Voting and Dividend is September 24, 2024. 5. The appointment of Mr. Raghavacharya Vasudevan (DIN: 01798811) as an Additional Director (Category: Non-Executive, Independent Director) on the Board of the Company w.e.f., 30-08-2024 for a term of 5 years subject to Shareholders approval in the Annual General Meeting to be held on 30-09-2024 and other approvals if any required from time to time.

