Veritas (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.68
2.68
2.68
2.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
189.71
186.1
182.22
176.28
Net Worth
192.39
188.78
184.9
178.96
Minority Interest
Debt
12.41
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.38
Total Liabilities
204.8
188.78
184.9
179.34
Fixed Assets
1.82
2.89
3
3.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
387.91
386.99
374.32
328.35
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.34
0.46
0.38
0.49
Networking Capital
-186.59
-202.41
-193.39
-153.59
Inventories
40.94
43.87
78.83
0.37
Inventory Days
0.31
Sundry Debtors
47.31
43.28
77.35
193.02
Debtor Days
166.61
Other Current Assets
23.36
16.65
14.56
27.99
Sundry Creditors
-34.31
-74.16
-235.17
-156.75
Creditor Days
135.3
Other Current Liabilities
-263.89
-232.05
-128.96
-218.22
Cash
1.32
0.85
0.6
0.8
Total Assets
204.8
188.78
184.91
179.35
