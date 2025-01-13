iifl-logo-icon 1
Veritas (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

813.05
(-1.99%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.68

2.68

2.68

2.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

189.71

186.1

182.22

176.28

Net Worth

192.39

188.78

184.9

178.96

Minority Interest

Debt

12.41

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.38

Total Liabilities

204.8

188.78

184.9

179.34

Fixed Assets

1.82

2.89

3

3.3

Intangible Assets

Investments

387.91

386.99

374.32

328.35

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.34

0.46

0.38

0.49

Networking Capital

-186.59

-202.41

-193.39

-153.59

Inventories

40.94

43.87

78.83

0.37

Inventory Days

0.31

Sundry Debtors

47.31

43.28

77.35

193.02

Debtor Days

166.61

Other Current Assets

23.36

16.65

14.56

27.99

Sundry Creditors

-34.31

-74.16

-235.17

-156.75

Creditor Days

135.3

Other Current Liabilities

-263.89

-232.05

-128.96

-218.22

Cash

1.32

0.85

0.6

0.8

Total Assets

204.8

188.78

184.91

179.35

