Veritas (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

850.5
(-0.84%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

422.85

542.69

451.92

505.95

yoy growth (%)

-22.08

20.08

-10.67

25.63

Raw materials

-407.44

-526.99

-436.34

-491.69

As % of sales

96.35

97.1

96.55

97.18

Employee costs

-1.66

-1.91

-3.45

-3.04

As % of sales

0.39

0.35

0.76

0.6

Other costs

-13.34

-11.27

-3.69

-5.96

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.15

2.07

0.81

1.17

Operating profit

0.39

2.51

8.42

5.24

OPM

0.09

0.46

1.86

1.03

Depreciation

-0.32

-0.47

-0.64

-0.58

Interest expense

-0.25

-0.34

-2.25

-1.62

Other income

8.41

6.92

3.25

7.85

Profit before tax

8.23

8.62

8.77

10.88

Taxes

-1.45

-0.14

-1.24

-2.12

Tax rate

-17.71

-1.64

-14.15

-19.47

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.77

8.48

7.53

8.76

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

6.77

8.48

7.53

8.76

yoy growth (%)

-20.11

12.61

-14.09

23.17

NPM

1.6

1.56

1.66

1.73

