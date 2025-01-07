Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
422.85
542.69
451.92
505.95
yoy growth (%)
-22.08
20.08
-10.67
25.63
Raw materials
-407.44
-526.99
-436.34
-491.69
As % of sales
96.35
97.1
96.55
97.18
Employee costs
-1.66
-1.91
-3.45
-3.04
As % of sales
0.39
0.35
0.76
0.6
Other costs
-13.34
-11.27
-3.69
-5.96
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.15
2.07
0.81
1.17
Operating profit
0.39
2.51
8.42
5.24
OPM
0.09
0.46
1.86
1.03
Depreciation
-0.32
-0.47
-0.64
-0.58
Interest expense
-0.25
-0.34
-2.25
-1.62
Other income
8.41
6.92
3.25
7.85
Profit before tax
8.23
8.62
8.77
10.88
Taxes
-1.45
-0.14
-1.24
-2.12
Tax rate
-17.71
-1.64
-14.15
-19.47
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.77
8.48
7.53
8.76
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
6.77
8.48
7.53
8.76
yoy growth (%)
-20.11
12.61
-14.09
23.17
NPM
1.6
1.56
1.66
1.73
