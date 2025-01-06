Veritas (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
8.23
8.62
8.77
10.88
Depreciation
-0.32
-0.47
-0.64
-0.58
Tax paid
-1.45
-0.14
-1.24
-2.12
Working capital
187.87
-262.26
11.24
16
Other operating items
Operating
194.32
-254.25
18.12
24.18
Capital expenditure
0.01
-4.81
1.47
0.12
Free cash flow
194.34
-259.06
19.59
24.31
Equity raised
339.83
304.78
245.6
202.32
Investing
25.81
272.33
27.54
-9.46
Financing
0
-23.73
5.95
-1.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0.13
0.12
Net in cash
559.98
294.32
298.82
216.02
