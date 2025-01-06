iifl-logo-icon 1
Veritas (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

860
(-0.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Veritas (India) FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

8.23

8.62

8.77

10.88

Depreciation

-0.32

-0.47

-0.64

-0.58

Tax paid

-1.45

-0.14

-1.24

-2.12

Working capital

187.87

-262.26

11.24

16

Other operating items

Operating

194.32

-254.25

18.12

24.18

Capital expenditure

0.01

-4.81

1.47

0.12

Free cash flow

194.34

-259.06

19.59

24.31

Equity raised

339.83

304.78

245.6

202.32

Investing

25.81

272.33

27.54

-9.46

Financing

0

-23.73

5.95

-1.27

Dividends paid

0

0

0.13

0.12

Net in cash

559.98

294.32

298.82

216.02

