Veritas (India) Ltd Key Ratios

795.8
(1.91%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:13:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Veritas (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.88

23.55

13.23

-3.12

Op profit growth

18.26

69.73

18.91

19.42

EBIT growth

-13.99

90.28

22.35

19.49

Net profit growth

-10.5

71.06

18.68

25.39

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

8.67

6.75

4.91

4.68

EBIT margin

7.2

7.71

5.01

4.63

Net profit margin

5.83

6

4.33

4.13

RoCE

5.7

7.48

4.92

4.89

RoNW

1.41

1.99

1.55

1.4

RoA

1.15

1.45

1.06

1.09

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

40.82

45.61

26.65

22.46

Dividend per share

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.05

Cash EPS

28.95

34.37

26.4

22.2

Book value per share

736.15

704.63

440.17

416.17

Valuation ratios

P/E

1.68

0.59

4.42

5.24

P/CEPS

2.37

0.78

4.46

5.3

P/B

0.09

0.03

0.26

0.28

EV/EBIDTA

3.15

2.75

10.94

9.34

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0.22

0.26

Tax payout

-1.31

-0.11

-2.41

-2

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

173

123.18

102.61

95.43

Inventory days

0.05

3.06

3.8

2.98

Creditor days

-90.39

-63.49

-27.14

-36.76

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-5.56

-4.52

-8.83

-11.16

Net debt / equity

0.17

0.23

0.5

0.28

Net debt / op. profit

2.1

3.23

7.35

4.71

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-89.2

-91.54

-94.69

-94.77

Employee costs

-0.37

-0.57

-0.16

-0.24

Other costs

-1.74

-1.12

-0.21

-0.3

