|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.88
23.55
13.23
-3.12
Op profit growth
18.26
69.73
18.91
19.42
EBIT growth
-13.99
90.28
22.35
19.49
Net profit growth
-10.5
71.06
18.68
25.39
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
8.67
6.75
4.91
4.68
EBIT margin
7.2
7.71
5.01
4.63
Net profit margin
5.83
6
4.33
4.13
RoCE
5.7
7.48
4.92
4.89
RoNW
1.41
1.99
1.55
1.4
RoA
1.15
1.45
1.06
1.09
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
40.82
45.61
26.65
22.46
Dividend per share
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Cash EPS
28.95
34.37
26.4
22.2
Book value per share
736.15
704.63
440.17
416.17
Valuation ratios
P/E
1.68
0.59
4.42
5.24
P/CEPS
2.37
0.78
4.46
5.3
P/B
0.09
0.03
0.26
0.28
EV/EBIDTA
3.15
2.75
10.94
9.34
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0.22
0.26
Tax payout
-1.31
-0.11
-2.41
-2
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
173
123.18
102.61
95.43
Inventory days
0.05
3.06
3.8
2.98
Creditor days
-90.39
-63.49
-27.14
-36.76
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-5.56
-4.52
-8.83
-11.16
Net debt / equity
0.17
0.23
0.5
0.28
Net debt / op. profit
2.1
3.23
7.35
4.71
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-89.2
-91.54
-94.69
-94.77
Employee costs
-0.37
-0.57
-0.16
-0.24
Other costs
-1.74
-1.12
-0.21
-0.3
