Veritas (India) Ltd Share Price

860
(-0.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open874.45
  • Day's High878
  • 52 Wk High1,588
  • Prev. Close861.4
  • Day's Low845
  • 52 Wk Low 485.05
  • Turnover (lac)43.1
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value72.54
  • EPS1.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,305.66
  • Div. Yield0.01
Veritas (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

874.45

Prev. Close

861.4

Turnover(Lac.)

43.1

Day's High

878

Day's Low

845

52 Week's High

1,588

52 Week's Low

485.05

Book Value

72.54

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,305.66

P/E

0

EPS

1.56

Divi. Yield

0.01

Veritas (India) Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.05

Record Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Veritas (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Veritas (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.00%

Non-Promoter- 9.70%

Institutions: 9.70%

Non-Institutions: 35.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Veritas (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.68

2.68

2.68

2.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

189.71

186.1

182.22

176.28

Net Worth

192.39

188.78

184.9

178.96

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

422.85

542.69

451.92

505.95

yoy growth (%)

-22.08

20.08

-10.67

25.63

Raw materials

-407.44

-526.99

-436.34

-491.69

As % of sales

96.35

97.1

96.55

97.18

Employee costs

-1.66

-1.91

-3.45

-3.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

8.23

8.62

8.77

10.88

Depreciation

-0.32

-0.47

-0.64

-0.58

Tax paid

-1.45

-0.14

-1.24

-2.12

Working capital

187.87

-262.26

11.24

16

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-22.08

20.08

-10.67

25.63

Op profit growth

-84.21

-70.16

60.53

-21.93

EBIT growth

-5.3

-18.71

-11.87

15.64

Net profit growth

-20.11

12.61

-14.09

23.17

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,854.53

2,163.22

2,131.48

1,876.27

2,036.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,854.53

2,163.22

2,131.48

1,876.27

2,036.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

56.9

4.74

0.39

4.26

49.71

Veritas (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,473.15

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

846.4

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

741.6

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

195.1

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

69.67

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Veritas (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Vijay Shah.

Independent Director

Purvi Matani

Non Executive Director

Kunal Sharma

Independent Director

Rohinton Eruch Shroff

Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.

Paresh V Merchant

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pratik Hasabnis

Director

Virat Dantwala

Director & Company Secretary

Arun S Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Veritas (India) Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1985, Veritas (India) Limited is engaged in the business of imports, export, trading and distribution of chemicals, metals and machinery. The Company is also engaged in the generation of wind energy in the State of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu States. The Company generates power through wind mills. The Companys segments include,Trading & Distribution and Wind Power Generation. During 2010, the Company set up two new Wind Mills for Power generation at Tirunelveli Dist. in Tamil Nadu. The Company incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary in the name M/s. Veritas International FZE in UAE during 2013.During 2013-14, the Company acquired 100% holding in M/s. Kudrat Farming Private Limited and it became the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Further M/s. Kudrat Farming Private Limited acquired 100% shareholding of M/s. Vidhata Farming Private Limited. Also, M/s. Vidhata Farming Private Limited acquired 100% shareholding of M/s. Veritas Agro Ventures Private Limited.During the year 2015-16, the Company acquired 100% shareholding in M/s. Veritas Polychem Private Limited and became the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. M/s. Veritas America Trading Inc. became subsidiary of the Company effective August 5, 2015. A new wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, Veritas Petro Industries Private Limited was incorporated w.e.f. 04 May, 2021.In 2022-23, the Acquirer, Swan Energy Limited entered into a Share Purchase Agreement dated May 20, 2022 with the erstwhile promo
Company FAQs

What is the Veritas India Ltd share price today?

The Veritas India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹860 today.

What is the Market Cap of Veritas India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Veritas India Ltd is ₹2305.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Veritas India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Veritas India Ltd is 0 and 11.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Veritas India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Veritas India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Veritas India Ltd is ₹485.05 and ₹1588 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Veritas India Ltd?

Veritas India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 99.88%, 3 Years at 102.43%, 1 Year at 51.27%, 6 Month at -29.62%, 3 Month at -25.01% and 1 Month at -8.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Veritas India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Veritas India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.01 %
Institutions - 9.71 %
Public - 35.28 %

