Summary

Incorporated in 1985, Veritas (India) Limited is engaged in the business of imports, export, trading and distribution of chemicals, metals and machinery. The Company is also engaged in the generation of wind energy in the State of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu States. The Company generates power through wind mills. The Companys segments include,Trading & Distribution and Wind Power Generation. During 2010, the Company set up two new Wind Mills for Power generation at Tirunelveli Dist. in Tamil Nadu. The Company incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary in the name M/s. Veritas International FZE in UAE during 2013.During 2013-14, the Company acquired 100% holding in M/s. Kudrat Farming Private Limited and it became the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Further M/s. Kudrat Farming Private Limited acquired 100% shareholding of M/s. Vidhata Farming Private Limited. Also, M/s. Vidhata Farming Private Limited acquired 100% shareholding of M/s. Veritas Agro Ventures Private Limited.During the year 2015-16, the Company acquired 100% shareholding in M/s. Veritas Polychem Private Limited and became the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. M/s. Veritas America Trading Inc. became subsidiary of the Company effective August 5, 2015. A new wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, Veritas Petro Industries Private Limited was incorporated w.e.f. 04 May, 2021.In 2022-23, the Acquirer, Swan Energy Limited entered into a Share Purchase Agreement dated May 20, 2022 with the erstwhile promo

