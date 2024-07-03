SectorTrading
Open₹874.45
Prev. Close₹861.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹43.1
Day's High₹878
Day's Low₹845
52 Week's High₹1,588
52 Week's Low₹485.05
Book Value₹72.54
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,305.66
P/E0
EPS1.56
Divi. Yield0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.68
2.68
2.68
2.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
189.71
186.1
182.22
176.28
Net Worth
192.39
188.78
184.9
178.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
422.85
542.69
451.92
505.95
yoy growth (%)
-22.08
20.08
-10.67
25.63
Raw materials
-407.44
-526.99
-436.34
-491.69
As % of sales
96.35
97.1
96.55
97.18
Employee costs
-1.66
-1.91
-3.45
-3.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
8.23
8.62
8.77
10.88
Depreciation
-0.32
-0.47
-0.64
-0.58
Tax paid
-1.45
-0.14
-1.24
-2.12
Working capital
187.87
-262.26
11.24
16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-22.08
20.08
-10.67
25.63
Op profit growth
-84.21
-70.16
60.53
-21.93
EBIT growth
-5.3
-18.71
-11.87
15.64
Net profit growth
-20.11
12.61
-14.09
23.17
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,854.53
2,163.22
2,131.48
1,876.27
2,036.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,854.53
2,163.22
2,131.48
1,876.27
2,036.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
56.9
4.74
0.39
4.26
49.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,473.15
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
846.4
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
741.6
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
195.1
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
69.67
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Vijay Shah.
Independent Director
Purvi Matani
Non Executive Director
Kunal Sharma
Independent Director
Rohinton Eruch Shroff
Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.
Paresh V Merchant
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pratik Hasabnis
Director
Virat Dantwala
Director & Company Secretary
Arun S Agarwal
Reports by Veritas (India) Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1985, Veritas (India) Limited is engaged in the business of imports, export, trading and distribution of chemicals, metals and machinery. The Company is also engaged in the generation of wind energy in the State of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu States. The Company generates power through wind mills. The Companys segments include,Trading & Distribution and Wind Power Generation. During 2010, the Company set up two new Wind Mills for Power generation at Tirunelveli Dist. in Tamil Nadu. The Company incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary in the name M/s. Veritas International FZE in UAE during 2013.During 2013-14, the Company acquired 100% holding in M/s. Kudrat Farming Private Limited and it became the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Further M/s. Kudrat Farming Private Limited acquired 100% shareholding of M/s. Vidhata Farming Private Limited. Also, M/s. Vidhata Farming Private Limited acquired 100% shareholding of M/s. Veritas Agro Ventures Private Limited.During the year 2015-16, the Company acquired 100% shareholding in M/s. Veritas Polychem Private Limited and became the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. M/s. Veritas America Trading Inc. became subsidiary of the Company effective August 5, 2015. A new wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, Veritas Petro Industries Private Limited was incorporated w.e.f. 04 May, 2021.In 2022-23, the Acquirer, Swan Energy Limited entered into a Share Purchase Agreement dated May 20, 2022 with the erstwhile promo
Read More
The Veritas India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹860 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Veritas India Ltd is ₹2305.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Veritas India Ltd is 0 and 11.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Veritas India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Veritas India Ltd is ₹485.05 and ₹1588 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Veritas India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 99.88%, 3 Years at 102.43%, 1 Year at 51.27%, 6 Month at -29.62%, 3 Month at -25.01% and 1 Month at -8.00%.
