Veritas (India) Ltd Management Discussions

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT

Your Company is focused on International Trade & Distribution of Chemicals - Petrochemicals / Polymers / Paper & Paper Boards / Rubber / Heavy Distillates. The company has expanded globally reducing its dependence on a particular region. The company has established overseas subsidiaries and offices. Our unique and distinct models of International Trade and Distribution hubs in India, and U.A.E affords us to serve our partners in cross country/continent trade across our Business Verticals duly integrated with the various Industry Verticals. This distinct model not only mitigates risk but also creates opportunities to capitalise on products, volumes and volatility.

Global Chemical Industry

As per the Chemicals Global Market Report 2022, the global chemicals market is expected to grow from $4,241.18 billion in 2021 to $4,620.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The market is expected to grow to $6,371.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.4%.

The main types of chemicals are general chemical products, printing inks, toiletries, soap and cleaning compounds, adhesives, paints and coatings, pesticide and other types of agricultural chemicals, chemical fertilizers, synthetic rubber and fibers, plastic material and resins, ethyl alcohol, and other basic types of organic chemical, and other types of basic inorganic chemical, synthetic dye, and pigment, industrial gas, and petrochemicals. Printing ink is ink used in printing and contains a pigment or pigments of the required color mixed with oil or varnish.

The types of intermediate chemicals are methanol, ethylene oxide, and propylene oxide. The end-users involved are pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, water treatment, construction, paints and dyes, oil and gas, rubber chemicals, surfactants, personal care, and other end-users.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the chemicals market in 2021.North America was the second- largest region in the chemicals market.

Indian Chemical Industry

The market size of Chemicals & Petrochemicals sector in India is around $178 bn; expected to grow to $300 bn by 2025.

• The quantum of production of Major Chemicals increased to 115.82 lakh tonnes during 202122 (up to February 2022) as compared to 101.52 lakh tonnes during the corresponding period of the previous year, recording an increase of 14.09%.

• The quantum of production of Major Petrochemicals increased to 408.50 lakh tonnes during 2021-22 (up to February 2022) as compared to 381.07 lakh tonnes during the corresponding period of the previous year, recording an increase of 7.2%

• Overall growth in production of Major Chemicals in 2021-22 (up to February 2022) over 2020-21 (up to February 2021) has been 14.09% with major rise accounted in all sub sectors

> Alkali chemicals - 16.8%

> Inorganic chemicals - 7.5%

> Organic chemicals - 3.75%

> Pesticides & Insecticides - 19.51%

> Dyes & Pigments - 25.6% •

• Overall growth in production of Major Petrochemicals in 2021-22 (up to February 2022) over 2020-21 (up to February 2021) has been 14.09% with major rise accounted in all sub sectors -

> Synthetic Fibres - 31.7%

> Fibre Intermediates - 9.87%

> Polymers - 3.89%

> Synthetic Rubber - 9.42%

> Synthetic Detergent Intermediates - 7.23%

> Performance Plastics - 11.8%

> Olefins - 4.94%

> Aromatics - 0.76%

> Other Petrochemicals - 7.54%

• The petrochemical demand is expected to grow at 7.5% CAGR from FY 2019-23, with polymer demand growing at 8%.

• Exports of Organic & Inorganic Chemicals values at USD 2618.54 mn in July 2022 and records positive growth vis-a-vis July 2021 of 7.93%.

• The Average Index of Industrial Production of Manufacturing of chemicals and chemical products in the FY 2021-22 is 120.7 and has grown by 4.1 percent.

• The agrochemicals market in India is expected to grow at 8% CAGR reaching $4.7 bn by FY25.

• The specialty chemicals constitute 22% of the total chemicals and petrochemicals market in India. The demand for specialty chemicals is expected to rise at a 12% CAGR in 2019-22.

• The production of total Major Chemicals & Petrochemicals in 2021-22 (Up to February 2022) is 52,432.4 thousand MT and indicates an increase of 8.6% from February 2021.

The petrochemicals segment in India is expected to see a domestic demand growth of 8% CAGR over the next decade. Moreover, petrochemical capacity is projected to grow by more than 40 percent over the next five to seven years.

OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS

Opportunities:

Growth in chemical industry is seen due to shift in production and consumption towards Asian and Southeast Asian countries in all sectors leading to increase in demand for chemicals and petrochemicals. There is opportunity to produce more than 100 Billion worth of chemical products by 2023 for domestic requirements. Another factor that is boosting chemical industry is shift in consumer preferences towards a healthier lifestyle and environment-friendly products.

Threats:

One of the key issues facing the chemical industry is sustainability. From being an economic and an environmental issue, it has also acquired strong socio-political overtones, which already have a deep impact on the industry, and this impact will only deepen in the coming years. The main issues the industry will have to address actively in the next two decades are related to water, environmental impact, raw materials, and energy use in the Indian chemical industry.

OUTLOOK

The management is quite confident that the market and business would be positive in the coming financial year. Indias existing good business relations with foreign countries and efforts for developing relations with the few other foreign countries would prove beneficial in the interest of various industries including chemical industry. The government recognizes the Chemical Industry as a key growth element of the Indian Economy, thus giving boost to the chemical sector.

The Company is open for new opportunities and may grow sizably in the coming future.

RISK AND CONCERNS

As like any other business, the company is prone to various risks and concerns including but not limited to fluctuating foreign exchange, increase in operational cost, etc. The Company evaluates and monitors all risks associated with various areas of operations such as procurement, sales, marketing,

inventory management, debtors management, operational management, insurance, supply chain management, legal and other issues having a material impact on the financial health of the company on a regular basis with a view to mitigate the adverse impact of the risk factors.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS

The Company has an adequate internal control system in place which is commensurate with its size and nature of its business, which is periodically evaluated by the management. The internal control system ensures that all the assets of the company are safeguarded from loss, damage or unauthorized disposition. Checks and controls are in place to ensure that transactions are adequately authorised and recorded and reported correctly to the concerned personnel.

REVIEW OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

A summary of major performance indicators is given below, while the detailed and physical performance may be viewed from the Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss account and the annexure thereto.

(Amount in Rs.)

Year 2021-2022 2020-2021 Percent Increase /(Decrease) Remarks Revenue from Operations (Sales) 3,538,966,841 4,22,85,46,857 -16.3% Sales Turnover reduced In Absolute Terms as the prices of Crude and its downstream products cooled down during the last financial year. Therefore, the Turnover has reduced due to slow down of the economy. PBT 7,29,10,520 8,23,53,498 -11.47% Reduction in PBT is largely due to slow down of the economy PAT 6,19,91,869 6,77,60,883 -8.51% PAT is consequently reduced due to slow down of the economy Change in Inventories (Inventory Turnover Ratio) 8.64 1542.19 -99.44% Calculated on Cost of Goods Sold Reason for variation is due to purchase done in last quarter Debtors Turnover Ratio 2.62 2.25 16.44% As per industry norms Interest Coverage Ratio 27.75 34.64 -19.89% - Operating Margin (%) 2.06 1.94 6.19% - Net profit margin (%) 1.74 1.56 11.54% - Return on Net worth 68.97 66.75 3.33% -

HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT

Your company recognizes the importance of building a strong human capital for the futuristic world. Flexible HR policies reflecting our organization value of Trust and work-life balance have been continuously devised. Learning Opportunities & employee engagements have been consistently rendered and HR policies are re-tuned to changing needs of our business.

The Company provides suitable environment for development of leadership skills which enables it to recruit and retain quality professionals in all fields. The employer- employee relationships are cordial and mutually supporting at all levels.

ACCOUNTING TREATMENT

There is no change in Accounting Treatment in preparation of Financial Statements as compared to last financial year.

Your Company has adopted Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") from the accounting periods beginning April, 2017 pursuant to Ministry of Corporate Affairs Notification dated 16th February, 2015 notifying the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Certain statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report may be forward- looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may differ from those expected, expressed or implied.