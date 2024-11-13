|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|VERITAS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve VERITAS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 as amended till date a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wed November 13 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result of the Company for the quarter & half year ended September 30 2024 and any other business with the permission of chair. Further to our letter dated September 27 2024 and in terms of the Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading of the Company formulated and adopted under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company would remain closed till 48 hrs after the announcement of unaudited Financial Results of the Company. The Board of Directors have inter alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 30, 2024 Corrigendum with respect to the Outcome of the Board meeting submitted to the Stock Exchange on August 30,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.09.2024) In Continuation to our letter about the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 30,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|VERITAS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 The Board of Director have inter alia approved unaudited financial result (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ened June 30,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|VERITAS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 to consider and approve inter-alia the following; 1. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. 2. Recommendation of Final dividend on Equity shares for the financial year ended March 31 2024 if any subject to approval of shareholders of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Feb 2024
|26 Feb 2024
|With regard to the captioned matter and in compliance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, which commenced at 04.45 P.M. and concluded at 05.15 P.M. today i.e. February 26, 2024, the Board of Directors have, inter alia approved Convening of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of the Company on Thursday, March 21, 2024 through Video Conference (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) as permitted under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs Circular dated September 25, 2023 and read with the SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD-2/P/CIR/2023/167 dated October 07, 2023 allowing the Companies to convene General Meetings electronically.
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|VERITAS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended till date a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday January 30 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 and any other business with the permission of chair. Further vide letter dated December 27 2023 we had intimated that the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed in terms of the Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading of the Company formulated and adopted under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 from January 01 2024 till 48 hours after the announcement of unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. With regard to the captioned matter and in compliance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, which commenced at 4:30 P.M. and concluded at 5:30 P.M. today i.e. January 30, 2024, the Board of Directors have, inter alia, approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Copy of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 of the Financial Year 2023-24 are enclosed herewith. The aforesaid results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and subsequently, approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company. We would further like to inform that the Statutory Auditors of the Company have subjected the aforesaid results to Limited Review and the same is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.01.2024)
