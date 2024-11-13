Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 as amended till date a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wed November 13 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result of the Company for the quarter & half year ended September 30 2024 and any other business with the permission of chair. Further to our letter dated September 27 2024 and in terms of the Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading of the Company formulated and adopted under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company would remain closed till 48 hrs after the announcement of unaudited Financial Results of the Company. The Board of Directors have inter alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 30 Aug 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 30, 2024 Corrigendum with respect to the Outcome of the Board meeting submitted to the Stock Exchange on August 30,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.09.2024) In Continuation to our letter about the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 30,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/09/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

VERITAS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 The Board of Director have inter alia approved unaudited financial result (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ened June 30,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 17 May 2024

VERITAS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 to consider and approve inter-alia the following; 1. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. 2. Recommendation of Final dividend on Equity shares for the financial year ended March 31 2024 if any subject to approval of shareholders of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Feb 2024 26 Feb 2024

With regard to the captioned matter and in compliance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, which commenced at 04.45 P.M. and concluded at 05.15 P.M. today i.e. February 26, 2024, the Board of Directors have, inter alia approved Convening of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of the Company on Thursday, March 21, 2024 through Video Conference (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) as permitted under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs Circular dated September 25, 2023 and read with the SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD-2/P/CIR/2023/167 dated October 07, 2023 allowing the Companies to convene General Meetings electronically.

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024