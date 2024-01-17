Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, approved the closure of the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company from 18th June, 2024 to 21st June, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of payment of dividend and the AGM for the financial year ended March 31, 2024