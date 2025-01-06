Vivanta Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.03
-0.4
0.14
0.1
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.04
-0.05
-0.06
Tax paid
0
0
-0.02
-0.02
Working capital
-0.03
-0.81
2.78
0.36
Other operating items
Operating
-0.01
-1.25
2.85
0.38
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.01
-1.25
2.85
0.38
Equity raised
7.71
8.51
8.27
8.1
Investing
1.15
0
0
0
Financing
9.98
10.15
8.94
6.53
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
18.82
17.41
20.06
15.01
